Here Are The Most Eye-Popping Animal Photographs From The National Wildlife Photo Contest

As biodiversity loss continues across the globe, it's important to remind ourselves of the incredible animals coexisting with us on the little blue dot we call home.

The National Wildlife Federation has announced the winners of its annual photo contest, which sets out to "celebrate the power of nature photography" and "inspire people to care about the creatures that share our planet and act on their behalf."

"Every photographer who enters our contest is someone we think of as a 'Nature's Witness,' using their passion for the natural world to create beautiful images that can inspire conservation," Lisa Moore, the editorial director and editor-in-chief of National Wildlife magazine, said in a statement to Digg.

The organization received 29,000 entries from all around the world. Here are some of the highlights from the contest, with captions provided by Moore.

Grand Prize

Alex Rose, American Crocodile

As its eye catches the gleam of a setting sun, an American crocodile gulps a breath of air before retreating to pass the night in the safety of mangroves within Cuba's Jardines de la Reina, an archipelago off the southern coast.

Alex Rose, 2020 National Wildlife® Photo Contest

Baby Animals, First Place

Rian van Schalkwyk, Yellow Baboons

In 2019, while camping in Zambia's South Luangwa National Park, Rian van Schalkwyk and his four-year-old daughter, Nina, rose early one morning to explore. They soon spotted these young yellow baboons playing on the gnarled remains of a camelthorn tree.

Rian van Schalkwyk, 2020 National Wildlife® Photo Contest

Baby Animals, Second Place

Mark Kelley, Harbor Seals

Just as his guide boat was pulling away after a long day in Alaska's remote Tracy Arm-Fords Terror Wilderness, Mark Kelley saw the shot he had dreamed of for 40 years — a harbor seal mother and pup reflected in still water.

Mark Kelley, 2020 National Wildlife® Photo Contest

Mammals, First Place

Panos Laskarakis, Male Lion Peering Through Bones Of A Cape Buffalo

Life and death meet at dawn on the plains of Botswana's Okavango Delta, where Panos Laskarakis documented a protracted drama.

Panos Laskarakis, 2020 National Wildlife® Photo Contest

Mammals, Second Place

Patricia Hennessy, Leopards

Luck graced Patricia Hennessy on the first day of her first trip to Africa. In Kenya's Samburu National Reserve, she and her guide spotted two leopard brothers frolicking in the brush.

Patricia Hennessy, 2020 National Wildlife® Photo Contest

Other Wildlife, First Place

Leighton Lum, Green Sea Turtles

After Leighton Lum heard of a tiny cave along a cliff in Maui, he wanted to try to reach it. The trek through the water was tough, and as he approached, he thought the tide had washed in "a bunch of rocks — then the rocks started to move!"

Leighton Lum, 2020 National Wildlife® Photo Contest

Other Wildlife, Second Place

Rona Neri, Gladiator Tree Frog

Frog lover and snake phobic Rona Neri, in Costa Rica, documented an "intense" drama as a parrot snake snatched a hapless gladiator tree frog and devoured it whole as the frog frantically struggled to escape.

Rona Neri, 2020 National Wildlife® Photo Contest

Mobile, First Place

David Terbush, Porcupine

Riding a chairlift at a Colorado ski resort, David Terbush spotted a porcupine climbing down a tree.

David Terbush, 2020 National Wildlife® Photo Contest

Birds, First Place

Ron Magill, Argus Pheasant

Like a costumed contortionist, a male Argus pheasant curls his ornate feathers into a cone, then peeks through the opening to impress a would-be mate. The elaborate courtship display of this Asian species is "quite rapid," says Ron Magill, who caught the scene at Zoo Miami, which engages in global conservation.

Ron Magill, 2020 National Wildlife® Photo Contest

Birds, Second Place

Meg Puente, Anhinga With Tilapia

While on her morning bird-watching walk through Florida's Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, Meg Puente heard a "commotion" in the water under a bridge and saw the "torpedo" body of this anhinga fishing underwater for breakfast.

Meg Puente, 2020 National Wildlife® Photo Contest



