The Finalists For 2020's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Guaranteed To Brighten Your Day

Funny animal photos are the lifeblood of the internet, so we are all in luck that the finalists for the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced. Submissions have come in from all over the world with a delightful assortment of animals captured in various comical situations.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were launched by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam in 2015, and funded by the wildlife conservation nonprofit The Born Free Foundation in "aims to highlight the extremely important message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way."

Here are a few of our favorite finalists:

Mark Fitzpatrick / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

Krisztina Scheeff / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

Gail Bisson / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

Luis Burgueño / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

Christina Holfelder / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

Arthur Telle Thiemann / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

Arthur Telle Thiemann / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

Charlie Davidson / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

Brigitte Alcalay Marcon / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

Daniele D'Ermo / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

Ayala Fishaimer Tough / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

Femke van Willigen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

Sally Lloyd James / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.

[Cast your vote here for your favorite on the Comedy Wildlife Photo Award's website]