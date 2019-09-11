The Finalists For 2019&#8217;s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are In, And There Are Some Real Bellyachers
THEY THINK THEY'RE PEOPLE

Digg · Updated:

Comedy is all around us. And for the fifth year in a row, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are here to show us examples of that truism through the lens of some of the most talented photographers in the world.

The contest just announced its finalists for 2019, and they are all phenomenal. You can find all of them over at the official website, but in the meantime some of our favorites are below.

We begin with a handful of animals who are oddly human:

Marina Gebert

Thomas Mangelsen

Vlado Pirsa

Kevin Sawford

Anthony N. Petrovich



And now, animals doing dirty, gross, hilarious things:

Alastair Marsh

Sarah Skinner

Peter Haygarth

Eric Keller

Tilakraj Nagaraj



And, finally, our favorite hyper-specific category: extremely relatable bears.

Marion Vollborn

Valteri Mulkahainen

Eric Fisher

To see the rest of this year’s finalists, head on over to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards’ website. And to see the funniest photos from 2018, click here.


Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

NOT CLOWNING AROUND

1 digg
Coming fresh off a Golden Lion win at the Venice Film Festival, the DC supervillain film "Joker" hasn't been without its controversies, especially for its portrayal of its protagonist devolving into violence and seeking revenge on society. Is the movie itself any good or is it a self-serious undertaking that doesn't have much to offer on the topics it touches upon? Here's what the reviews say.
THESE RANKINGS AREN'T A JOKE

2 diggs esquire.com
The villainous Clown Prince of Crime has been the subject of several famous portrayals over the past half a century, making the careers of some actors, and, as in the case of Jared Leto, bringing performer’s reputation down into the gutters.
THE SEARCH FOR ANSWERS

1 digg refinery29.com
In 2009, April Balascio contacted authorities about the cold case murder of Wisconsin teenagers Kelly Drew and Tim Hack. She believed the man responsible for strangling and stabbing the couple to death back in 1980 was Edward Wayne Edwards, a former Marine who’d served time in prison for arson and robbery.