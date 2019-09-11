Comedy is all around us. And for the fifth year in a row, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are here to show us examples of that truism through the lens of some of the most talented photographers in the world.

The contest just announced its finalists for 2019, and they are all phenomenal. You can find all of them over at the official website, but in the meantime some of our favorites are below.

We begin with a handful of animals who are oddly human:

Marina Gebert





Thomas Mangelsen





Vlado Pirsa





Kevin Sawford





Anthony N. Petrovich







And now, animals doing dirty, gross, hilarious things:

Alastair Marsh





Sarah Skinner





Peter Haygarth





Eric Keller





Tilakraj Nagaraj







And, finally, our favorite hyper-specific category: extremely relatable bears.

Marion Vollborn





Valteri Mulkahainen





Eric Fisher





To see the rest of this year’s finalists, head on over to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards’ website. And to see the funniest photos from 2018, click here.





