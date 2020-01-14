A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai was forced to return to LAX 24 minutes after it departed due to a mechanical issue, circling back over Los Angeles before landing:

Flight #DL89 climbed to 7.775 feet before it started it started to descend after less than 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/k6QhvZvuPv — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 14, 2020

When planes are forced to make unexpected landings, they'll often dump fuel, as a way to make the plane less heavy before it lands. Bizarrely, the Delta flight dumped its fuel over Los Angeles itself — directly onto a school playground filled with kids:

UPDATE*** Patient count updated to 17 children, 9 adults. All minor injuries w/ no transports to local hospital from school. There are no evacuation orders for the immediate area. Substance was confirmed JET FUEL.



Refer to school regarding plans for child pick-up. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

At least one bystander captured video of the fuel dump: