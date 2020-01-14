HAVE FUN EXPLAINING THAT DECISION

· Updated:

A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai was forced to return to LAX 24 minutes after it departed due to a mechanical issue, circling back over Los Angeles before landing:

When planes are forced to make unexpected landings, they'll often dump fuel, as a way to make the plane less heavy before it lands. Bizarrely, the Delta flight dumped its fuel over Los Angeles itself — directly onto a school playground filled with kids:

At least one bystander captured video of the fuel dump:

