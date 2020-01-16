'ARE THEY CHEERING FOR ME?'

Before Tottenham and Middlesbrough kicked off their FA Cup match on Tuesday, Hudson Keane — son of former Tottenham player and current Middlesbrough assistant manager Robbie Keane — snagged the ball from the in front of the referees, dribbled it down the field and scored, to the delight of the fans:

We can't tell if Hudson was stoically celebrating his goal or simply confused why the entire stadium had erupted in cheers, but its adorable nonetheless.


