'ARE THEY CHEERING FOR ME?'

Before Tottenham and Middlesbrough kicked off their FA Cup match on Tuesday, Hudson Keane — son of former Tottenham player and current Middlesbrough assistant manager Robbie Keane — snagged the ball from the in front of the referees, dribbled it down the field and scored, to the delight of the fans:

We can't tell if Hudson was stoically celebrating his goal or simply confused why the entire stadium had erupted in cheers, but its adorable nonetheless.



[Via Instagram]