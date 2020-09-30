Watch Rep. Katie Porter Put Pharma CEO On Blast In The Most No-Nonsense Way For Drug Price Hike
During an Oversight Committee hearing today, Rep. Katie Porter did not go easy on Mark Alles, former CEO of Celgene, a pharmaceutical company that produces cancer drugs, for the company's price gouging: "To recap here, the drug didn't get any better. The cancer patients didn't get any better. You just got better at making money. You just refined your skills at price gouging."
And you can watch a longer version of the exchange here:
