If Steffi Ledbetter wants to kiss her boyfriend Anthony, she has to go through her dog Ginger first.

@gingerrsnaps

She already has my man. 🤷🏼‍♀️ ##icantakeyourmanifiwantto ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##xyzbca ##dogsoftiktok

♬ original sound – gingerrsnaps
@gingerrsnaps

we are actually really close 🤞 ##foryoupage ##xyzbca ##dogsoftiktok ##viral ##icantakeyourmanifiwantto

♬ original sound – gingerrsnaps
@gingerrsnaps

Always with the commentary 🙄##dogsoftiktok ##foryoupage ##foryou ##chiwennie ##dogmom ##jealouschallenge

♬ original sound – gingerrsnaps


[TikTok Via Laughing Squid]

