On Tuesday night, six Democratic candidates faced off on CNN in the last debate before the Iowa caucuses on February 3. The most talked-about moment of the night involved the tension between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Earlier in the week, Warren claimed that Sanders told her he didn't believe a woman could win the presidency in 2020. Sanders vociferously denied that claim. Here are several of the key moments during Tuesday's debate:

Bernie Sanders Denies Saying That A Woman Couldn't Be Elected President

Bernie Sanders was questioned by CNN's Abby Phillip over a claim by Elizabeth Warren that he told her that a woman couldn't win. Sanders denied saying it. "Anybody knows me knows that it's incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be president of the United States," Sanders said.

Bernie Sanders And Joe Biden Clash Over Their Foreign Policy Differences

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden debated about their positions on war. "The war in Iraq turned out to be the worst foreign policy blunder in the modern history of this country," Sanders said. Biden said he had a solid record on foreign policy matters and defended his previous war votes.

Elizabeth Warren Says She Wants All Troops Out Of The Middle East

In response to a question from CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Elizabeth Warren said "we need to get our combat troops out" of the Middle East.

Elizabeth Warren And Pete Buttigieg Face Off Over Their Plans For Health Care

Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren had a spirited back-and-forth over health care. Buttigieg advocated for a public option, and in contrast, Warren explained why "Medicare for All" was a better policy.

Elizabeth Warren Appears To Snub A Handshake From Bernie Sanders After Debate

At the end of the debate, Bernie Sanders reached his hand out to Elizabeth Warren, but she appeared to leave him hanging.