Digital escape room? But how? The answer is… unexpected: Google docs.

Sydney Krawiec, the Youth Services Librarian at the Peters Township Public Library in McMurray, PA, created this internet labyrinth in which your challenge is to escape from a room within Hogwarts.


You'll click through pages that describe the scene and the objects in front of you, and then you'll be faced with choices to make:

So if you have some time to kill in quarantine, where you can't escape the actual room you're sitting in, why not try escaping a digital room instead? Check it out here. Thanks, Sydney!


[Hogwarts Digital Escape Room]

