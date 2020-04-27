If You're Looking For A Cool Way To Waste Some Time, Try This Harry Potter-Themed Escape Room Built In Google Docs
Digital escape room? But how? The answer is… unexpected: Google docs.
Sydney Krawiec, the Youth Services Librarian at the Peters Township Public Library in McMurray, PA, created this internet labyrinth in which your challenge is to escape from a room within Hogwarts.
You'll click through pages that describe the scene and the objects in front of you, and then you'll be faced with choices to make:
So if you have some time to kill in quarantine, where you can't escape the actual room you're sitting in, why not try escaping a digital room instead? Check it out here. Thanks, Sydney!