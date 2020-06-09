See How Soul-Crushingly Long This Voting Line In Georgia Is
Voting issues such as long wait times and malfunctioning machines are affecting Georgia's primary elections today.
He was in many ways the ultramarathoning ideal: a distance-running latecomer with an inspirational story, a slew of wins and an edge that seemed to square with a community that embraces outcasts. Then his story started to unravel, beginning in an outhouse and ending in a courthouse.
More than 100 days after the first coronavirus case in the US, here are the states where things are still getting worse.
This squirrel did not want to be saved.
Karsten Runquist explores the infamous 2007 SNL skit that codified millennial humor as this weird and vaguely disturbing phenomenon that's difficult to understand from the outside looking in.
Jared Kushner — climber, sycophant, snob — is the perfect avatar of elite incompetence for our times.
He is selfish, weird and perpetually unhappy. But there's also something about his tiny bullied spirit, stunted moral development and occasional bouts of spiraling self-hatred that me and the other members of the Disick Hive can very much relate to.
They're here to save the world, dudes. "Bill & Ted Face The Music" will be released in theaters on August 21.
You might be considering taking advantage of the volatile market by investing your savings or stimulus check.
He pulled the baseless claim from a segment he saw on the far-right television channel OANN.
Sarah Cooper teed off on Donald Trump again, this time, making fun of his threats to impose tariffs on cars in the European Union if they didn't lift duties on lobsters imported from the United States.
How they accidentally made a promise they couldn't keep.
Here's a time lapse of a stunning do-it-yourself construction job.
Over the weekend, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling came under fire for what many saw to be transphobic comments. Now Harry Potter himself (sort of) is speaking up.
Just when you thought videos of the police's "elite" bicycle unit couldn't get lamer, there are videos like this, which shows a cop accidentally flying off a bike.
As lockdowns ease, thermal imaging cameras are popping up in all sorts of public places to assess the state of people's health.
The creators of the radical, riotous MTV comedy series were also warning us how bad things were about to get. And they did it with puppets, little kids, and some deeply messed-up animation. Fifteen years later, they recall the making of one of the weirdest and most profound shows ever.
The timeline, constructed from the analysis of hours of video footage and police communications, shows us what happened on June 1, when the police fired gas canisters on demonstrators to clear way for Trump's photo op.
Once, he even got 14 pizzas in one delivery.
Google gave CNET's Elinor Mills the cold shoulder 15 years ago, after she used the tech giant's own search engine to unearth info on its CEO.
Publishers are suing the Internet Archive for its emergency library, putting the whole project in danger.
Scientists have discovered how to harness illumination contrast caused by shadows as an indirect source of power.
The internet is always changing. A lot. So it's no surprise that the majority of people are pretty hopelessly lost when it comes to internet jargon. This data viz shows which terms still elude each state.
"I am stepping down as editor in chief of Bon Appétit to reflect on the work that I need to do as a human being and to allow Bon Appétit to get to a better place."
The Antonov An-225 Mriya is an absolute beast of a machine, and you can really see it here in this video of the airplane taking off from Toronto Pearson Airport after arriving earlier to deliver COVID-19 medical supplies.
By the standards of the pandemic, Thursday had been a normal day for Peter Weinberg. Then, around 10 PM, he received an irate message on LinkedIn from someone he didn't know. He brushed it off, thinking it was probably just spam. Then he got another. And another.
Is this not how space travel happens? Oops, our mistake.
In a word: intense.
But where there's a cat, there's a way.
If we want less violence from the enforcers, we should give them less to enforce.
Keeping a cluttered house has long been considered a little tacky, a little weak. But now it's looking very wise.
What started out as a fun experiment actually turned out to be an eye-opening rethinking of the periodic table of elements.
For centuries, scientists have obsessed over a primordial blob that can shape-shift, clone itself and live indefinitely.
From an enigmatic rage disorder to a sickness of overthinking, there are some mental illnesses you only get in certain cultures. Why? And what can they teach us?
Oobleck, a non-Newtonian material, is already fascinating within itself, but what happens if you add baking soda and vinegar to it?
One national insurer was billed $6,946 for a coronavirus test in Texas, according to claims data reviewed by POLITICO.
The director of "Knocked Up" and "Trainwreck" teams up with Pete Davidson for a poignant comedy about a troubled twentysomething whose arrested development is far less adorable than in Apatow's previous films.
"Several squirrels have been coming to my deck to be fed peanuts. Rocky, one particularly ambitious squirrel showed an aptitude for problem-solving, always getting nuts no matter where I put them."
But just because it did work doesn't mean this is the recommended way to go about things.
You'll be utterly unsurprised to learn that the consequences are different, depending on your role in the company and the color of your skin.
If you thought driving a truck was hard, try driving one that has a 335,000-pound, 235-foot load attached to it.
Most workers have no ownership stake in the companies to which they give their labor. This is — for workers — not ideal.
Are the protests raising awareness? Here's what the Google searches data says.
When you go on a trip, you need to pack your toiletries, your clothes and your household pets as well.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Imagine the grossest home you've ever seen. Your beer-can littered college dorm room? The apartment of an ex-boyfriend who slept on a stained mattress on the floor? No matter what you're thinking of, giant larvaceans' homes probably top it.