As social distancing measures lock down the US, Okeechobee County Commissioner Bryant Culpepper wants you to know there's a simpler solution: blowing a hair dryer up your nose:

At prior emergency meeting, Culpepper said his son discovered coronavirus "cure" on website that sells "nano ozone vapor" device hunters use to mask their scent from deer (he's ordered 5 of them) and he hopes the White House is watching #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/fBATxZAY2k pic.twitter.com/yoee0pD3EJ — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 22, 2020



Needless to say, this is not actually a way to stop COVID-19, and after significant blowback, Culpepper took to his Facebook page to apologize, sort of:

But earlier today, Commissioner Culpepper posted an apology on his Facebook page (consider this your TRIGGER WARNING if you choose to look at some of his other posts): https://t.co/EVN8lnXkNU pic.twitter.com/xGBCXHdQpf — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 23, 2020



[Via Twitter]