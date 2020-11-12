Dog Instantly Spits Out Food After He Sees His Toy Drop Dead
"Oh no, am I going to get poisoned too?"
[Via TikTok]
Coming down from the election, we're going to ease into some lighter fare from Twitter this week, like jokes about political coups. Haha!
Movies about the MIddle Ages often show peasants defeating knights. Was this true in history?
"Oh no, am I going to get poisoned too?"
"Honestly, if I knew people were this incompetent, I would do this myself."
Adam Kimmel is the cinematographer of such acclaimed films as "Beautiful Girls," "Capote" and "Never Let Me Go." He's also a registered sex offender.
Google knows where you are, and so do advertisers.
SuperValu, a supermarket chain in Ireland, made an extremely wholesome Christmas ad with a twist of an ending.
Payne Lindsey and Jake Brennan explore the "really horrible, brutal crime" of two murdered Grateful Dead fans in "Dead and Gone" podcast.
Want to know what breeds combined to make up your mutt? What about screening for some genetic conditions? Pick up this Embark doggie DNA test, and find some answers on the double.
They thought they could get away with it. They were wrong.
Tuition at the top colleges in the US ranges widely — from $6,000 a year to more than $60,000.
Trump lost, one of the administrators quit and it's far from clear who's in charge.
On November 12, 1970, officials in Oregon exploded an 8-ton whale carcass in one of the weirdest moments in American history caught on tape.
Millions of pounds of public money was "misspent" on undercover policing operations — which included an officer being trained as a clown, a public inquiry has been told.
Flights from Asia to South America would be a "long, arduous and expensive journey."
Dalma Rose, who hosts a podcast and online school all about the worn-items market, is building a panty-selling empire.
In 2020, the COVID-doubting, media-hating Twitterholic CEO became the third-richest man alive, SpaceX launched two astronauts into orbit, and Tesla became the most valuable car company on the planet. Inside the mind of Silicon Valley's most vainglorious villain.
Rob Landes shows how epic you can make "The Mandalorian" theme with one violin.
Some of the art is real, some fake, but it's all had a brush with the criminal underworld.
A historian believes he has discovered iron laws that predict the rise and fall of societies. He has bad news.
This cover is much better than what we'd imagined.
Our various billion-dollar sports leagues are completely giving up on participating in what any reasonable person would consider appropriate safety measures during really any stage, but in particular our current stage, of this damn pandemic.
The hidden feature of the PS1 that remained a secret until now.
Burnt-out and debt-ridden, my generation is poised to change the household as we know it — maybe even for the better.
Prepping was seen as a fringe hobby for survivalists and reality TV. Then came the pandemic.
Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Leta Powell Drake, Nebraska television personality, interviewed dozens of celebrities with her trademark moxie.
"There I Ruined It" reimagined "Shape Of You" into something you'd hear sung by drunken revelers.
"Mariposa is close enough to big cities to be convenient, but far enough away to keep that small-town charm."
Destin Sandlin demonstrates whether it's humanly possible to catch the world's fastest baseball.
It turns out there were a lot more queens in the first-ever giant Asian murder hornet nest found in the US than what they initially discovered.
It's heavy on action and sci-fi. It's extremely international. A lot of it is CGI. Is this the future of the Japanese art form?
Former ballerina Marta C. González Saldaña remembers the motions to "Swan Lake" as she's given headphones to listen to the soundtrack.
Everybody loves Ivanka, and nobody remembers Tiffany's name, not even Tiffany herself.
The rough treatment of Jerry Gergich is at odds with "Parks and Recreation's" cheerful outlook, but every sitcom needs a punching bag.
Poor Mike wanted to get some cardboard from the recycling bin. Little dd he know what was waiting for him inside.
Jack Parsons was one of the most influential figures in the history of the American space program. He was also a Marxist, stood accused of espionage and held a deep fascination with the occult.
We may be done with Ivanka, but she is not done with us.
30 years ago, some Formula One teams developed an automatic, self-adjusting suspension that got banned for being too dangerous.
Over the past few months, Chinese people from all walks of life, be they software developers, stay-at-home moms or elite university students, have all discovered their daily lives can be accurately described by the same once-arcane academic term: involution.
Phil Heckels has raised $35,000 for a homeless charity by drawing hilarious outsider art of people's pets.
Remembering when a night out only started at 10 PM? Yeah, me neither.
It's not every day that you get to see a grizzly bear stand up to her full height.
When will the butchery end?
Things got way too weird for The Gregory Brothers to remain silent.
Barack Obama directly confronts the racist politics of President Donald Trump in the first volume of his post-presidency memoir, bluntly suggesting how he believes his historic election in 2008 opened a wave of bitter and divisive turmoil that fueled Republicans' obstructionism and ultimately changed the party.
Hatfield House has been used as a filming location for everything from "Batman Begins" to "My Week with Marilyn" to "Paddington 2."
Can an HRT V8 Supercar get ahead of production cars two intervals ahead?