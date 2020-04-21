Artist Creates Creepily Realistic Dice With Blinking Eye
Some people roll their eyes. He just rolls his dice.
[Via Gizmodo]
The irony isn't lost on me. Here I am, a Brooklyn physician in a time of pestilence, spending my few free hours playing a game set in a fictional America torn apart by plague.
Some people roll their eyes. He just rolls his dice.
Eight nurses are the overwhelming majority of employees who remain at Haskell County Community Hospital in Oklahoma. The future of the 25-bed hospital, which has been whittled down to operating only an emergency room since 2019, is increasingly grim.
An extremely dedicated Super Mario Bros. fan paid tribute to the 35th anniversary to the game by spending a week arranging and rearranging 500 Rubik's Cubes to make a delightful stop motion short.
"It's not the end of the world, but you can see it from here."
Most don't work. The "Breaking Bad" spinoff is the wonderful exception.
Just doing his job.
Math used to be a comfort zone for me in times of confusion. Not anymore.
Science today stands at a crossroads: will its progress be driven by human minds or by the machines that we've created?
The grueling process of building an in-ground pool.
Unfortunately, the history of the past generation justifies pessimism about the next one.
If you've reached the point in your stay-at-home life where re-watching every season of The Real Housewives of New York feels more like a punishment than a treat, it's time to stream some Shakespeare.
There are protests, but this isn't a movement, and it's not the Tea Party 2.0.
Celebrities are turning to Zoom and Instagram Live to hang out with one another, make content and keep people entertained. Without makeup, hair and proper crews, it's a whole new inside look into the lives of the rich and famous.
Barbara DeDrew, played byKate McKinnon, showcases several cats up for adoption on her new website.
Don't forget to celebrate all of the hard work that Mom puts in every single day. Shipping schedules have been all over the place though, so don't wait too long to find the right gift.
How rising sea levels are affecting Miami, a megachurch adopts to social distancing and more best photos of the week.
Kevin James returns as "the sound guy" in the 2007 thriller.
Which treatments actually work? What are antibodies actually good for? Which public health measures materially help?
The cruise industry's decision to keep sailing for weeks after the coronavirus was first detected on a ship helped carry the virus around the globe and contributed to the mounting toll, health experts and passengers say.
Doctors sound alarm about patients in their 30s and 40s left debilitated or dead. Some didn't even know they were infected.
Arizona Republic photographer Michael Chow, wearing a tight-fitting N95 mask, sprinted ahead of the crowd. And that's when he saw the nurses.
Finnegan the red fox loves to get pet by Mikayla Raines of SaveAFox Rescue.
An emerging black market offers Amazon sellers pricey ways to cheat the marketplace and mislead customers, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News.
Flight Club is really running quite the racket with these obscenely inflated sneaker prices.
When you are among the first people in the world to receive a vaccine injection, the real answer about the risks is simply "we don't know."
In place of love, they're offering stark self-righteous judgment.
How did Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh's 1985 hit "La Di Da Di" become so ripe for sampling in hundreds of songs?
It's the perfect socially-distanced outing.
The heated debate over when to restart the economy has obscured an issue that could prove just as thorny: How to do it.
The Treble's "No Secrets" pulls all the stops to pay tribute to the iconic music videos of the 1980s.
In our "A Goofy Movie" oral history, /Film spoke to the people responsible for making "I2I" and the folks who created that unforgettable Powerline concert.
Dorset, England's decommissioned Sturminster Newton Mill is a local tourist attraction. Now it's back in the flour business for the first time in 50 years.
While sheltering inside on the coast of Washington state, Spencer Andrich saw a very social elephant seal trying to make its way into his house.
Administration latched onto projections from respected University of Washington site, but reality turned out to be more dire.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
While the real Trump is attempting to walk back his comments about getting sunlight and disinfectant inside the body to treat COVID-19, Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has another defense.
Not only can you get a 360-degree view of our planet, but the stars shine here as well.
The responses to the news I deliver are as varied as the people are.
Preston Reid re-enacts the common Zoom personalities everyone encounters on the service.
Maintaining distance is almost impossible in our plant. We work shoulder-to-shoulder for hours and only get two 15-minute breaks a day and a half-hour for lunch. We don't have time to wash our hands regularly.
President Donald Trump was absent from the Situation Room on Wednesday when William Bryan, the acting head of science at the Department of Homeland Security, presented the findings of a new study to the White House coronavirus task force.
"GoldenEye" was Brosnan's first 007 movie, and it's quite a journey listening to the actor give a detailed commentary of his memories of the movie.
As millions of people struggle with layoffs and lost wages, now is not the time for wealthy stars to be asking ordinary Americans to give money.
To help you judge how close your state is to meeting that goal, here's a plotted trajectory of new cases for each US state and territory.
The visual effects team at Corridor Crew take on the classic 1971 fantasy film about children getting offed one-by-one and try to make it an R-rated movie about children getting offed one-by-one.