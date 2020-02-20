On Wednesday night, verbal fireworks flew as six Democratic candidates duked it out with each in a battle royale style debate on MSNBC — just ahead of the Nevada caucuses. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg joined the fray and was attacked right out of the gate by Elizabeth Warren, who came out swinging hard over his comments about women at the start of the night. Here are several of the most memorable moments during Wednesday's debate:



Elizabeth Warren Slams 'Arrogant Billionaire' Mike Bloomberg

Warren pummeled Bloomberg over his past comments about women. "Understand this, Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another," Warren said.





Elizabeth Warren Calls Out Mike Bloomberg Over Non-Disclosure Agreements

Elizabeth Warren attacked Michael Bloomberg over his signing "who knows how many" non-disclosure agreements with women employees over gender discrimination. "Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those non-disclosure agreements, so we can hear their side of the story?" she asked. Bloomberg refused.





Amy Klobuchar Battles Pete Buttigieg Over Forgetting The Mexican President's Name

Klobuchar and Buttigieg's antagonism carried over from the last debate, with the two engaging in a couple of intense back and forths — one of which led Klobuchar to ask "Are you trying to say that I'm dumb? Are you mocking me here, Pete?"





Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg And Joe Biden Clash Over Democratic Socialism

Michael Bloomberg slammed Bernie Sanders's economic plan, "This is ridiculous. We're not going to throw out capitalism," Bloomberg said. "Other countries tried that. It was called communism and it just didn't work." Sanders shot back that his remark was a cheap shot.