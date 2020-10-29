Kesha Weighs In On Whether Biden Will Win The Election, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

What a week, huh? Then again, we were saying that on Monday, so… Some of the best tweets this week perfectly captured the zeitgeist and its accompanying moods, so let's go ahead and take a long, exhausting trip down a short memory lane.

1.Hope y'all are voting.

im going as a liberal for halloween, anyone have a spare "i voted" sticker — lake micah (@afrofatalism) October 27, 2020

2. Some early-aughts musical trivia for you.

Just learned that in 2003 the USPS sent the band postal service a cease and desist letter; then they reached an agreement to let them keep using the name in exchange for promoting the USPS and performing at their executive meeting 😂 — Justin Joque (@jjoque) October 27, 2020

3. Can't decide if this is extremely good or deeply, deeply exhausting. Regardless, it is impressive.

Someone did a 2020 Halloween theme 😩😂 🗣CORONAVIRUS 🦠 pic.twitter.com/FuOJtI5EgF — Chef Danie (@Ch3fDanie) October 26, 2020

4. Landlords continue to be the scourge of 2020, except for this one.

5. Yesterday we found out the identify of the "Anonymous" author who penned the 2018 op-ed about resistance from within the Trump administration and the 2019 book "A Warning." And in case you missed it, it's Miles Taylor. But leading up to the reveal, journalists and media outlets hyped it up, and even for a mini-drama that lasted less than an hour, it got old fast.

This is the masked singer for MSNBC heads https://t.co/c8L8F87mes — Ben Rowen (@ben_c_rowen) October 28, 2020

6. The only thing we have to look forward to here at the end of 2020:

7. Or not!

8. Yesterday, host of Crooked Media's podcast "Keep It" Ira Madison III changed his name on Twitter to "Amy Coney Barrett" and tweeted the below.

in case y'all need it in the extremely near future pic.twitter.com/FVj6lImdOG — shrimp BOOi with a sword 👻🗡🦐 👻 (@geoffwithasword) October 28, 2020

9. Finally, everyone's been keeping pretty tight-lipped about this, but we might have unearthed a prediction about the outcome of this year's election.

will Biden win the election pic.twitter.com/WNz4FfKVQ6 — giffy (@g0ld3nretriever) October 26, 2020

Chills.

10. Anyway, looking forward to next week.

Me on election night pic.twitter.com/wyONBcssGT — Goth Clam Bake (@lunchspecial69) October 27, 2020

