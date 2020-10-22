TO THE BED BURGER AND BEYOND

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, some of our favorite tweets are seasonal and some are beautifully evergreen. Please enjoy.

Trump's campaign continues to be pretty sus

"If he's elected, he'll listen to the scientists."



The scientists and medical professionals who saved his life two weeks ago: pic.twitter.com/RSdEdE0bsk — 🎃 "Zeb's dead, baby" 🎃 (@zebekeroth) October 19, 2020

2. Brb, becoming a "Presbyterian"

Haven't found love on a dating app but I did find this pic.twitter.com/WWNWDj5VKe — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) October 18, 2020

3. This one's for all you David Foster Wannabes out there

Novel-writing protip: End every chapter with "Let that sink in." — David Burr Gerrard (@DBGerrard) October 19, 2020

4. A timely Halloween diptych

My mother has truly produced the pumpkin of our era. pic.twitter.com/P6V4ixMRw7 — Alex Barnard (@avb_soc) October 19, 2020

5. I had to read this one a couple times over and it was worth it

i asked my guy if he thought my ass was fat and he said "medium" i said i must be one because i'm talking to a dead man — 🎶 this is Palloween 🎃 (@PallaviGunalan) October 19, 2020

6. Great question tbh

Me: Please contact me with any questions, always happy to discuss.



My students: pic.twitter.com/SOxQbiULpT — Patrick Theiner (@patricktheiner) October 19, 2020

7. Did an airplane write this?

you can leave your front door cracked a lil bit according to a new study conducted by mosquitos and flies https://t.co/mu9lHXCMst — QUEEN LATIFAH GIMME STRENF (@mattdunnels) October 19, 2020

8. Drop the bed burger, stat

A "beyond burger" implies the existence of a "bed burger " and a "bath burger" — Eddie Boooooooogrou (@didgeridougrou) October 18, 2020

9. Feeling attacked

plants rlly be like 'I do not vibe with this dirt' and die — plants (@pIantporn) October 18, 2020

10. No… it's the math that must be wrong

You: 40 years ago–

Me: ah, so 1960

You: No, 1980.

Me: no — Olivia Hofer (@oghofer) October 17, 2020

That's all for this week, folks. If you want more great tweets, revisit last week's roundup — and also this bonus tweet:

Me avoiding news about the pandemic and the election so that I can have a good day.. https://t.co/coxMDPOkrL — Andé (@HeyImAnde) October 17, 2020

Let that sink in.