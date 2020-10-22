Spooky Skeleton Zoom Meeting And Machiavelli's McDonald's Order: These Are The Week's Best Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, some of our favorite tweets are seasonal and some are beautifully evergreen. Please enjoy.
- Trump's campaign continues to be pretty sus
2. Brb, becoming a "Presbyterian"
3. This one's for all you David Foster Wannabes out there
4. A timely Halloween diptych
5. I had to read this one a couple times over and it was worth it
6. Great question tbh
7. Did an airplane write this?
8. Drop the bed burger, stat
9. Feeling attacked
10. No… it's the math that must be wrong
Let that sink in.