TO THE BED BURGER AND BEYOND

Digg

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, some of our favorite tweets are seasonal and some are beautifully evergreen. Please enjoy.

  1. Trump's campaign continues to be pretty sus

2. Brb, becoming a "Presbyterian"

3. This one's for all you David Foster Wannabes out there

4. A timely Halloween diptych

5. I had to read this one a couple times over and it was worth it

6. Great question tbh

7. Did an airplane write this?

8. Drop the bed burger, stat

9. Feeling attacked

10. No… it's the math that must be wrong

That's all for this week, folks. If you want more great tweets, revisit last week's roundup — and also this bonus tweet:

Let that sink in.

