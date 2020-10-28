The Anonymous White House Insider Who Wrote 'A Warning' Just Revealed Himself. What Did We Learn?

In an article posted to Medium, Miles Taylor revealed himself to be the writer and White House insider behind an anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed ("I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration") and the subsequent book "A Warning," published in November 2019. Taylor served as chief of staff to former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

Donald Trump is a man without character. It's why I wrote "A Warning"…and it's why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It's time for everyone to step out of the shadows. My statement: https://t.co/yuhTgZ4bkq — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

Here are a few things Taylor says in his essay published today.

He opens with a Theodore Roosevelt quote:

To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public. Nothing but the truth should be spoken about him or anyone else. But it is even more important to tell the truth, pleasant or unpleasant, about him than about anyone else. — Theodore Roosevelt

Why he initially decided to publish anonymously:

Much has been made of the fact that these writings were published anonymously. The decision wasn't easy, I wrestled with it, and I understand why some people consider it questionable to levy such serious charges against a sitting President under the cover of anonymity. But my reasoning was straightforward, and I stand by it. Issuing my critiques without attribution forced the President to answer them directly on their merits or not at all, rather than creating distractions through petty insults and name-calling. I wanted the attention to be on the arguments themselves.

Why he urges his fellow Republicans to vote for Biden instead of Trump:

This election is a two-part referendum: first, on the character of a man, and second, on the character of our nation. That's why I'm also urging fellow Republicans to put country over party, even if that means supporting Trump's Democratic opponent. Although former Vice President Joe Biden is likely to pursue progressive reforms that conservatives oppose (and rest assured, we will challenge them in the loyal opposition), his policy agenda cannot equal the damage done by the current President to the fabric of our Republic. I believe Joe Biden's decency will bring us back together where Donald Trump's dishonesty has torn us apart.

On one thing he thinks he got wrong in his 2018 op-ed:

I was wrong, however, about one major assertion in my original op-ed. The country cannot rely on well-intentioned, unelected bureaucrats around the President to steer him toward what's right. He has purged most of them anyway. Nor can they rely on Congress to deliver us from Trump's wayward whims. The people themselves are the ultimate check on the nation's chief executive. We alone must determine whether his behavior warrants continuance in office, and we face a momentous decision, as our choice about Trump's future will affect our future for years to come. With that in mind, he doesn't deserve a second term in office, and we don't deserve to live through it.

He closes with a quote from Abraham Lincoln:

We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature. — Abraham Lincoln

There are already a lot of different reactions to this news swirling in the media and on Twitter. There's criticism of Taylor for keeping quiet even when other people were suspected of being "Anonymous" and even reaped negative consequences for it:

The WH was positive it was Victoria Coates for reasons that were never entirely clear and her detractors used it to damage her internally https://t.co/8tGaW8hoy9 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 28, 2020

There's criticism, too, of the New York Times for running the 2018 op-ed in the first place, since the framing around it made it seem as though "Anonymous" were someone exceptionally close with Trump, or otherwise fairly powerful, which would have marked a more significant disturbance in the Republican party than it seems there really was.

Don't let @nytimes off the hook. They purposefully misled the country into thinking a notable senior Trump admin official was plotting against him when in fact it was an unknown Obama donor, Miles Taylor, from DHS. They knew what they were doing and it's not journalism. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 28, 2020

Many people have pointed out that as recently as August, Anderson Cooper asked Taylor if he was "Anonymous" and Taylor denied it in a peculiar way:

Back in August CNN's @andersoncooper asked contributor Miles Taylor if he was "Anonymous":



"I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloween and pandemics. So, no."pic.twitter.com/OnkjFJxgBX — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 28, 2020

Overall, it seems like people across the political spectrum feel disappointed by the news.

The left The right

🤝

Miles Taylor sucks — David Hill (@davehill77) October 28, 2020

This is a developing story.