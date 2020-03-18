For today's break, we picked a few recent short-films that won't take up much of your time and will provide relief from your workday.



The Collector

A horror-short from Canadian-Brazilian filmmaker Marcus Alqueres in which a drug dealer, who finds himself in a compromised position, seeks help from unusual sources.

[Via Short Of The Week]

Zoe And Hahn

Written and directed by Kim Tran, this SXSW selected comedy short is about a mother and daughter whose relationship quickly unravels during a turbulent time.

[Via Short Of The Week]

PLACE

This film, by Jason Gudaz, was selected for Sundance 2020 and is about a mother who moves into a new house with her daughter and boyfriend. A bunch of spirits who live in the house make sure that things get weird.

[Via Jason Gudasz]

The Slows

Nicole Perlman's film explores a future where society is divided by "tradition" and "technology." This is Perlman's directorial debut, after having written for movies like "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," "Guardians Of The Galaxy" and "Captain Marvel."

[Via Even/Odd]

The Last Video Store

This is a documentary about 20th Century Flicks, the oldest video store in the world. Located in Bristol, United Kingdom, the doc sheds light on how stores like this cope in the digital and streaming era.

[Via Arthur Cauty]

And here's one from the Digg archive:

Skywatch

Colin Levy worked on several Pixar films, but decided to quit and work full-time on his "Skywatch" concept. It's pretty darn cool. It's about two teen hackers who get wrapped up in a "life and death conspiracy."

[Via Colin Levy]