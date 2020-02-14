The Week's Best Memes (And One Of The Worst), Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of February 10th we have: Oscars memes, German TikTok teens, Mayor Pete's playlist and Ohio 2. But first, we have to address the worst meme(s) of the week.
Worst Meme Of The Week
In additions to pouring millions of dollars into the coffers of TV advertisers, Mike Bloomberg's spendthrift presidential campaign is now employing Instagram influencers. As he battled damaging new revelations about New York's stop-and-frisk program under his watch, Bloomberg paid a bunch of Instagram accounts to post cringeworthy ads:
Who is this for? Who asked for this? Worst meme of the week.
Now, on to the actually good memes.
4. Oscars Memes
The memes: The 2020 Oscars ceremony last Sunday will be an Oscars to remember, with history being made through the Best Picture win of "Parasite," the first foreign language movie to be awarded this honor. "Parasite's" numerous victories also led to director Bong Joon-Ho winning the collective heart of the internet with his wholesome and hilarious reactions throughout the ceremony.
But Bong's reactions are not the only moments of the Oscars that have since become popular memes. It's also worth looking at other Oscars-related memes, such as people's reactions to Timothée Chalamet's red carpet outfit and Natalie Portman's Dior cape, which was embroidered with the names of female directors snubbed from Oscars nominations.
Examples: Let's start with the red carpet-related memes, beginning with Timothée Chalamet's, um, understated choice to wear a tracksuit to the Oscars. The odd sartorial decision, which stands in stark contrast to the display of luxury and glitz by other stars, immediately sparked the attention — and confusion — of many viewers:
Natalie Portman, on the other hand, made a very different statement with her look. While walking the red carpet, Portman pointed out that the Dior cape she was wearing had the names of female directors who were snubbed from this year's Oscars nominations embroidered on it. There were no female directors nominated in the category of Best Director this year, and Portman's cape was meant to be a subtle protest against this glaring omission. Unfortunately, the irony of staging a protest about inequality via a no doubt extremely expensive Dior cape was not lost on internet users, who began to parody Portman's statement with their own twists.
And last but not least, we have Bong Joon-Ho's hilarious reactions throughout the Oscars.
There's him gazing and grinning at his Oscars statuette in the background while his fellow screenwriter Han Jin Won delivered his speech for winning Best Original Screenplay:
His very real response to winning the award for Best International Feature — "I'm ready to drink tonight":
And how we can forget the moment when he did what any reasonable, sane person would do if they had two Oscars statuettes — making them kiss:
Honorable Mention:
Billie Eilish's deeply confused reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's introduction at the Oscars:
The verdict: The Oscars this year might have suffered an all-time low in ratings and still be very limited in terms of it gender and racial representation of the nominees, but we are still thankful for it for giving us the chance to experience the sheer joy and weirdness of Bong Joon-Ho and forever immortalize him in memes. We love you, Bong, you "fucking weirdo" (his words, not ours).
Pang-Chieh Ho
3. The Exuberant German Teens
The meme: Some German teens doing street interviews (with an iPhone for a microphone) and peppering their questions and answers about ex-boyfriends (in German) with "Bitch" (in English, very loudly). Here, just watch:
BuzzFeed tracked down @HussainChillt, the guy on the right and the TikTok user behind the clip, who said "they believe they've amassed millions of followers on the app because they are 'different from other people in Germany.'" In any case, the combination of flamboyant performances, the foreign language largely not spoken on the American Internet, and the hefty dose of "bitch!" has made the clip prime meme fuel.
Examples:
@realmcjesse
I spent WAY too much time on this.♬ Originalton – hussainchillt
The verdict: Some funny memes, and we'll be happy to keep seeing new material from @HussainChillt and his friends, but we don't see this becoming a world-dominating meme. Just a good, solid meme.
Dan Fallon
2. What's Mayor Pete Listening To?
The meme: We've reached peak dunking-on-Pete culture. Over the past few months, the presidential hopeful has transformed, in the Democratic eye, from a fresh-faced, unlikely candidate to two Republicans and a rat in a trench coat.
At the same time, support for Bernie is as steady as it's always been, but the unfounded lore around him has gotten far out. It was inevitable that we'd do to the two candidates what we do to any rivals: paint one as an impossibly cool man of the people, and the other as a little nerd. Normal.
Enter: memes imagining what Pete and Bernie are each listening to in respective photos of them wearing headphones—specifically, imagining the kind of bad taste Pete likely has in music (which actually holds water, given his campaign song).
Examples:
And then to zero in on Pete alone, just going straight for the throat:
The verdict: It's a good meme — especially because while people are portraying Bernie's taste with range, submitting selections that could be subject to debate within the realm of reasonable music, the picks for Pete are unequivocally, undeniably bad. A simple but delicious roast.
Molly Bradley
1. Ohio 2
The meme: On Wednesday, NBC Sports baseball reporter Craig Calcaterra tweeted out a photo of a fantastically reimagined map of the Western Hemisphere that his precocious 16-year-old daughter Anna had drawn.
The cheeky young cartographer annexed the entire West Coast into "Long Chile," completely eliminated Wyoming, combined Vermont and New Hampshire into "New Hampsmonts," stretched Florida's panhandle to cartoonish lengths and made other drastic boundary changes. The map trended on Twitter and was dubbed "Ohio 2" from her suggestion to have "Four Corners replaced w/ Ohio 2."
Other Twitter users got in on the fun with their own variations on the "Ohio 2" map.
The examples:
The verdict: Kudos to Anna for letting her imagination run wild and making some delightfully original boundary revisions to the map of the Western Hemisphere. Her motivations for the creative cartography appear to be rooted in a whimsical sense of humor, as illustrated in her answer to CNN on why she offed Wyoming, she replied, "Nothing against Wyoming, it just doesn't exist…Having it on the map is like putting Hogwarts or something on it." We hope this Gen-Z Ptolemy has many more maps up her sleeve.
James Crugnale
