The Week's Best Memes (And One Of The Worst), Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of February 10th we have: Oscars memes, German TikTok teens, Mayor Pete's playlist and Ohio 2. But first, we have to address the worst meme(s) of the week.

Worst Meme Of The Week

In additions to pouring millions of dollars into the coffers of TV advertisers, Mike Bloomberg's spendthrift presidential campaign is now employing Instagram influencers. As he battled damaging new revelations about New York's stop-and-frisk program under his watch, Bloomberg paid a bunch of Instagram accounts to post cringeworthy ads:

Who is this for? Who asked for this? Worst meme of the week.

Now, on to the actually good memes.

4. Oscars Memes

The memes: The 2020 Oscars ceremony last Sunday will be an Oscars to remember, with history being made through the Best Picture win of "Parasite," the first foreign language movie to be awarded this honor. "Parasite's" numerous victories also led to director Bong Joon-Ho winning the collective heart of the internet with his wholesome and hilarious reactions throughout the ceremony.

But Bong's reactions are not the only moments of the Oscars that have since become popular memes. It's also worth looking at other Oscars-related memes, such as people's reactions to Timothée Chalamet's red carpet outfit and Natalie Portman's Dior cape, which was embroidered with the names of female directors snubbed from Oscars nominations.

Examples: Let's start with the red carpet-related memes, beginning with Timothée Chalamet's, um, understated choice to wear a tracksuit to the Oscars. The odd sartorial decision, which stands in stark contrast to the display of luxury and glitz by other stars, immediately sparked the attention — and confusion — of many viewers:

This is so insulting. I know Timothee Chalamet is not nominated but it is wrong to make him do valet parking. pic.twitter.com/457KY5av8K — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 10, 2020

Congrats Timothée Chalamet for his promotion to gas station manager #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7pvdyYhXSb — The Ringer (@ringer) February 10, 2020

Natalie Portman, on the other hand, made a very different statement with her look. While walking the red carpet, Portman pointed out that the Dior cape she was wearing had the names of female directors who were snubbed from this year's Oscars nominations embroidered on it. There were no female directors nominated in the category of Best Director this year, and Portman's cape was meant to be a subtle protest against this glaring omission. Unfortunately, the irony of staging a protest about inequality via a no doubt extremely expensive Dior cape was not lost on internet users, who began to parody Portman's statement with their own twists.

embroidering my dior cape with the names of dunkin employees that deserve $50/hr — katy (@itsbedtime_) February 10, 2020

embroidering my dior cape with every single local newspaper that deserves more subscriptions — angel (@angelmendoza___) February 12, 2020

Embroidering my Dior cape with all the places I've had diarrhea — Grace Spelman (@GraceSpelman) February 10, 2020

And last but not least, we have Bong Joon-Ho's hilarious reactions throughout the Oscars.

There's him gazing and grinning at his Oscars statuette in the background while his fellow screenwriter Han Jin Won delivered his speech for winning Best Original Screenplay:

i want someone to look at me like bong joon-ho looks at his oscar pic.twitter.com/zlHzxrJP2z — clemmie (@cIemmie) February 10, 2020

bong joon ho admiring his oscar is literally the most wholesome thing ever 🥺 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rnaEFikdyz — lindsey rainbolt (@lindsrainbolt) February 10, 2020

His very real response to winning the award for Best International Feature — "I'm ready to drink tonight":

And how we can forget the moment when he did what any reasonable, sane person would do if they had two Oscars statuettes — making them kiss:

Bong Joon Ho was listening when Joaquin Phoenix said "queer rights" at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/a0bhyNC9dJ — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 10, 2020

Honorable Mention:

Billie Eilish's deeply confused reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's introduction at the Oscars:

Billie Eilish's confused reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig is my life mood #oscars #oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/XaApD4AVnz — Jessica Lynch (@jesskalynch) February 10, 2020

Me remembering tomorrow is Monday https://t.co/kjBC9Qoz9a — Emma Korynta (@emmalikesnews) February 10, 2020

The verdict: The Oscars this year might have suffered an all-time low in ratings and still be very limited in terms of it gender and racial representation of the nominees, but we are still thankful for it for giving us the chance to experience the sheer joy and weirdness of Bong Joon-Ho and forever immortalize him in memes. We love you, Bong, you "fucking weirdo" (his words, not ours).

Pang-Chieh Ho

3. The Exuberant German Teens

The meme: Some German teens doing street interviews (with an iPhone for a microphone) and peppering their questions and answers about ex-boyfriends (in German) with "Bitch" (in English, very loudly). Here, just watch:

Idk wtf they sayin but this is sending me pic.twitter.com/0nf1BwmZJR — shelly miss cabbage (@glurmgler) February 7, 2020

BuzzFeed tracked down @HussainChillt, the guy on the right and the TikTok user behind the clip, who said "they believe they've amassed millions of followers on the app because they are 'different from other people in Germany.'" In any case, the combination of flamboyant performances, the foreign language largely not spoken on the American Internet, and the hefty dose of "bitch!" has made the clip prime meme fuel.

Examples:

my sims talking shit about me pic.twitter.com/hduRMuSihL — mic 𖤐 (@sliccmic) February 7, 2020

The von Trapp kids when Maria arrived pic.twitter.com/Bh3Kp1PwzK — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 7, 2020

Me, the gayest wizard in the Dueling Club pic.twitter.com/DpTi5fx2qc — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 10, 2020

my ikea furniture talking to each other when i leave the room pic.twitter.com/yMUAEDJGP9 — liz anya (@lasagnabby) February 8, 2020

@realmcjesse I spent WAY too much time on this. ♬ Originalton – hussainchillt

The verdict: Some funny memes, and we'll be happy to keep seeing new material from @HussainChillt and his friends, but we don't see this becoming a world-dominating meme. Just a good, solid meme.

Dan Fallon

2. What's Mayor Pete Listening To?

The meme: We've reached peak dunking-on-Pete culture. Over the past few months, the presidential hopeful has transformed, in the Democratic eye, from a fresh-faced, unlikely candidate to two Republicans and a rat in a trench coat.



At the same time, support for Bernie is as steady as it's always been, but the unfounded lore around him has gotten far out. It was inevitable that we'd do to the two candidates what we do to any rivals: paint one as an impossibly cool man of the people, and the other as a little nerd. Normal.



Enter: memes imagining what Pete and Bernie are each listening to in respective photos of them wearing headphones—specifically, imagining the kind of bad taste Pete likely has in music (which actually holds water, given his campaign song).

Examples:

*NB the Buttigieg pic was taken in JUNE pic.twitter.com/1UZFhus34Y — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 9, 2020

And then to zero in on Pete alone, just going straight for the throat:

The verdict: It's a good meme — especially because while people are portraying Bernie's taste with range, submitting selections that could be subject to debate within the realm of reasonable music, the picks for Pete are unequivocally, undeniably bad. A simple but delicious roast.

Molly Bradley

1. Ohio 2

The meme: On Wednesday, NBC Sports baseball reporter Craig Calcaterra tweeted out a photo of a fantastically reimagined map of the Western Hemisphere that his precocious 16-year-old daughter Anna had drawn.

Last night:



Me: Got any homework?



Anna: Nah.



Me: Whatcha gonna do?



Anna: Have a map I'm working on.



Just found this on her desk. pic.twitter.com/9uulpX1Pve — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) February 12, 2020

The cheeky young cartographer annexed the entire West Coast into "Long Chile," completely eliminated Wyoming, combined Vermont and New Hampshire into "New Hampsmonts," stretched Florida's panhandle to cartoonish lengths and made other drastic boundary changes. The map trended on Twitter and was dubbed "Ohio 2" from her suggestion to have "Four Corners replaced w/ Ohio 2."

Other Twitter users got in on the fun with their own variations on the "Ohio 2" map.



The examples:

Ohio 2: now it's even longer pic.twitter.com/mA0i89joFV — yaniprov (@yaniprov) February 12, 2020

The world ain't ready for Ohio 2 pic.twitter.com/Zq0e3o84DN — Jordan Knedler (@Jordanknedler) February 12, 2020

The verdict: Kudos to Anna for letting her imagination run wild and making some delightfully original boundary revisions to the map of the Western Hemisphere. Her motivations for the creative cartography appear to be rooted in a whimsical sense of humor, as illustrated in her answer to CNN on why she offed Wyoming, she replied, "Nothing against Wyoming, it just doesn't exist…Having it on the map is like putting Hogwarts or something on it." We hope this Gen-Z Ptolemy has many more maps up her sleeve.

James Crugnale

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.