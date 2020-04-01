Extremely Helpful Bear Fixes Fallen Safety Cone
Wildlife photographer Michael Mauro captured a bear in Denali National Park making a considerate adjustment to a traffic cone.
[Via Twitter]
Travel patterns, based on anonymous cellphone data from 15 million people, suggests people living in Florida and the southeast have resisted calls to stay home.
We recently started a series called Corona Tools, in honor of those who are really standing out from the crowd during this crisis. But one man is fast emerging from this virus as the Corona Super Tool.
Dr. Rishi Desai — a former CDC epidemiologist — appeared on Martha MacCallum's nightly Fox News show to discuss the US's coronavirus response and well, this is how you end an interview.
Every dog has its day, but it's apparently not today for this poor husky.
More young people in the South seem to be dying from COVID-19. Why?
Chances are, your home internet is under a lot more strain than normal at the moment: With schools and workplaces temporarily closing all across the globe, you might well be fighting with your family or your housemates for any available bandwidth. If you want to limit buffering and maximize speeds, we've got a few tips to consider.
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to March 31 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
Other countries on lockdown will be watching for a resurgence of infections in Hubei province now that travel restrictions are lifting.
While COVID-19 has similar symptoms to the seasonal flu, it's higher R0 makes it significantly more contagious and dangerous.
Upwards of 1,000 people died in Butte of the flu from 1918-19, nearly a third of all the flu deaths in the state. You can see their graves, but they don't explain why Butte was so badly affected. To put it simply, the city, a sprawling tribute to America's potential that prided itself on running mines, bars and brothels 24 hours a day, wouldn't heed all the warnings to close everything down.
Peaches has the time of her life playing in the tub, but seems to have run out of space.
Until we have a vaccine, we are barreling towards economic catastrophe.
This feels like something straight out of "The Office."
Can attitude help save the planet? A frightened climate reporter meets an ex-basketball player with a serious game plan.
Each time you think the bus is going to turn off the side of the road and end its rampage, it swings back into the middle of the busy highway.
The nature of the worldwide lockdowns has us all looking out of our windows significantly more, searching for something or someone to uplift, inform or entertain us.
In rebuilding a broken world, we will have the chance to choose a less hurried life.
It's like something out of a sci-fi movie with an invisible villain.
"Pandemic control measures work in dense cities just as they do in rural areas (which are not remotely immune to viral epidemics), and Cuomo was inexcusably lax in setting them up."
How C.D.C. medical illustrators created the coronavirus pandemic's most iconic image.
A list of 101 places to donate masks, medical supplies, blood and money during the coronavirus pandemic. Also included are places to donate to help fight hunger, support vulnerable communities, uplift workers and protect abortion.
We've all been this amorphic pink horse in this relatable short by AJ Jefferies.
The NEXT-C thruster doesn't use volatile fuel, looks like Iron Man's repulsors and is being tested to one day save humanity from an incoming asteroid.
An analysis of how "Shrek" was so successful at being an unabashed dunk on the Disney Princess industrial complex.
"The 'rona is spreading / This sh*t is no joke / The way you can fight it is simple my friends / Just stay the f**k at home."
Far from the ivory towers of music academia, Bob Padgett has emerged as perhaps the most prolific and dogged of all Enigma seekers.
Daniel Estrem brings a rock and roll classic to the Renaissance era.
Trenton Thurber says he feels like "there's no way to get out" of an airport in Moscow as the coronavirus crisis deepens.
As the coronavirus outbreak rolls across the country, residents are asking: Who will be hit next? And how fast and how hard?
Fire-fighting drones were put to the test in this fire drill held in Chongqing, China.
In our attempt to assemble this list, we have included works by mavericks, film school grads and true outsiders; productions with multimillion-dollar budgets and labors of love; movies that played the arthouse, the grindhouse, or barely anywhere at all.
Coronavirus is forcing people in poly relationships to make tough choices about who to be intimate with.
In these dark times, we need to find small wins where we can.
To help flatten the curve in the Covid-19 outbreak, officials at all levels of government are asking people to stay home. Here's what's worked, and what hasn't.
Easter is nearly here, so it's the perfect time to stock up on candy. Even if the egg hunt is canceled, your basket will still be filled with sweets.
You know a mashup is good when it makes you forget about the original melody of the song "Hey There Delilah."
An analysis of Google search data suggests that last week's unemployment claims could surpass 5 million.
Fable the raven is extraordinarily chatty.
During these trying times, this comic from xkcd creator Randall Munroe might give you a good chuckle.
It's not just faster drive times. In some cities, commuters have drastically changed their driving patterns.
"Now we're going to do another lap around the driveway just because he has nothing better to do, although I'm pretty sure I can find something for him to do."
A prehistoric human species that lived in Europe 1.2 million to 800,000 years ago is emerging as a contender to be our last common ancestor with Neanderthals.
"We were busy dealing with a life-altering pandemic, and this couple just strolls off the plane like cartoon characters," said First Nations chief Dana Tizya-Tramm.
What if "The Rise of Skywalker" never got made and they went with Colin Trevorrow's much better "Duel of the Fates" script? The YouTube channel Mr. Sunday Movies brought this unrealized dream to life themselves.
Many of the remaining students are under public health monitoring, according to officials.