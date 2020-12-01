Here's What The Arecibo Radio Telescope Looked Like Up Close Before It Collapsed
After suffering irreparable damage from two cable breaks this year, the iconic Arecibo Telescope, which has been in operation for 57 years, collapsed today. Engineers had initially planned for a controlled demolition of the telescope, but the crashing down of a 900-ton instrument platform this morning cut plans short.
If you're curious about what the Arecibo Telescope looked like before the collapse, here's a video of YouTubers Matt Gray and Tom Scott visiting the Arecibo Radio Telescope in 2017.