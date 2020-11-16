64
GONE TOO SOON

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
One of the world’s most beloved observatories is being demolished before its time.

The Lede

Arecibo, a landmark space observatory in Puerto Rico, will be torn down this year due to irreparable damage that has made the site far too dangerous for engineers to try to fix it.

Key Details

  • The breaking of not one, but two supporting cables around the observatory has led experts to conclude that Arecibo is facing "uncontrolled catastrophic collapse."
  • The telescope has been instrumental to the study of asteroids that might pose a threat to Earth, as well as to the search for extra-terrestrial intelligence.
  • Arecibo has been featured in many Hollywood movies, including "Contact" and the James Bond movie "GoldenEye."

