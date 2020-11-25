466 members
Science
Iconic Arecibo Telescope Collapses, Ending 57-Year Run
The LedeThe famous Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had sustained two cable breaks this year, which ultimately led to its demise.
Key Details
The Source
What Ever Happened To The Vaping Lung Disease?
In the summer of 2019, months before the word "coronavirus" meant anything to most people, a mysterious respiratory illness began popping up around the US.
Here Are The Pokémon That Are The Most Similar To Real Life Animals
Pokémon, short for "Pocket Monsters", have counterparts in the animal kingdom.
Precise Maps Of Millions Of Bright Quasars Show Our Place In The Cosmos As Never Before
Celestial reference frames built from Gaia star-mapping satellite promise better planetary navigation and telescope pointing.