THE CENTER CANNOT HOLD

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The heavy instrument platform fell before engineers could perform controlled demolition.

The Lede

The famous Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had sustained two cable breaks this year, which ultimately led to its demise.

Key Details

  • In mid-November, the National Science Foundation announced the shuttering of the Arecibo Observatory after two cable breaks rendered the telescope irreparable.
  • The telescope had been pivotal to astronomical discoveries for the past 57 years.
  • "I feel sick in my stomach," Ramon Lugo, director of the Florida Space says. "Truthfully, it was a lot of hard work by a lot of people trying to restore this facility. It's disappointing we weren't successful."

