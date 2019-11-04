Look, stuff happens; the best laid plans of selfish brides often go awry, etc. But the ethical thing to do if you need to cancel a crowd-funded wedding would probably either be to return people's money, or to ask if it's alright to save it for a redo.

One of many things NOT to do: keep the money, use it for a vacation (it's not a honeymoon if you didn't get married) and other undetermined purposes, and then ask your generous ex-guests to give you gifts through your registry. A series of Facebook screenshots posted to Reddit (as always, take things with a grain of salt), tells the story:



Naturally, guests — the people who thought they were contributing to a wedding fund, only to find that they were instead funding the lifestyle of a woman not having a wedding anytime soon — were pissed. And, unsurprisingly, the bride displayed a phenomenal lack of self-awareness:



Not to split hairs, but "rescheduling" a wedding without actually setting a new date is effectively a cancellation. Lady, give 'em their money back.



