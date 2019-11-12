The Most Popular Travel Experience In Each State, Mapped
If you've ever taken a cross-country road trip — or just thought about taking one — you know the toughest part is deciding which route to take and what you want to see along the way. Alternatively, if you're visiting a city or state for the first time, you want to make sure you see the best of it before you go.

Enter this excellent illustrated visualization of the most popular tourist destinations in each state from Groupon and Viator. They looked at booking data to determine the hottest spots in each state, and the average cost of the attractions in each region. After all, Americans spend roughly 10% of their annual income on vacation each year, so make it count.

Source: Groupon

In categorizing the attractions by type, Groupon found that half of all top attractions that cost less than $50 were culture- and education-related, like the Chicago Architecture Cruise, while half of all top attractions that cost over $100 were related to exploration and discovery — for example, taking a tour of the lighthouses in Portland, Maine.

The Northeast — Average Attraction Cost: $70.50

Source: Groupon

The Midwest — Average Attraction Cost: $47.99

Source: Groupon

Groupon also determined that Iowa is the most affordable state for tourism at an average attraction cost of $20, and Montana is the priciest, with the average attraction cost over $400.

The South — Average Attraction Cost: $66.28

Source: Groupon

The West — Average Attraction Cost: $175.63

Source: Groupon

Read more at Groupon.


[Via Mental Floss]

