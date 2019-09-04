Pro-Brexit Politician Jacob Rees-Mogg Slouches During Debate, Instantly Becomes Meme
'SIT UP, MAN!'
Digg · Updated:

Leader of the House of Commons in the United Kingdom (and a prominent supporter of Brexit) Jacob Rees-Mogg drew ire from his colleagues for stretching out across a bench in the chamber during a consequential discussion on Brexit (specifically a deal to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31) — and was quickly lampooned for his seeming indifference to the proceedings. Several yelled, “sit up, man!” One critic called his act the “physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament”.

His ostentatious theatrics instantly became a meme — and the internet did not hold back in their disdain for his behavior.

[Via The Guardian]

