A firefighter battling a taxi fire in Singapore was caught in an explosion and — stunningly — was able to walk it off with minor injuries.

According to Channel News Asia, the firefighter had “first-degree burns to his face and neck,” but fortunately he was “discharged from hospital and is recuperating.” Watch the incredible feat of strength below:

Buona Vista taxi explosion Buona Vista taxi explosion: The firefighter who was injured in this explosion has been discharged from hospital, SCDF says, thanking the public for its kind words and concern. Posted by CNA on Sunday, April 30, 2017

[Via Reddit]