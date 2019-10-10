The Secret Life Of Nuns, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week’s picks:

Thomas Hoepker’s vision of East Germany, from the early years of the Berlin Wall to it’s fall

[See the photos at Magnum Photos]

The Cracker is an exploration of the lives of a small group of kids and teenagers who meet and socialise on that very stretch of grass set between two estates in Tipton, nicknamed Tibby and The Lost City.

[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]

The saying “If you love someone, set them free” is a mantra a lot of people live by but by the looks of it, Japanese artist Haruhiko Kawaguchi, known as Photographer Hal, is having none of that. Titled Flesh Love All, this project involves vacuum-packing couples, families and entire landscapes in a symbolic attempt to visualise a world where everyone – and everything – is one.

[See the photos at Plain Magazine]

Photographer Valeria Luongo’s long-term project explores the daily life of nuns at the Holy Hearts of Jesus and Mary convent in Rome. It was born out of a fascination with the women who choose to eschew conventional modes of living. What exactly does a nun’s life entail, and what happens in their tight-knit community?

[See the photos at The Guardian]

“I don’t know when or where or for how long, possibly at the age of four, perhaps outside a supermarket, probably fifteen minutes only,” recounts Usborne. “The details don’t matter. The point is that I wondered if anyone would come back. The fear I felt was strong: in a child’s mind it is possible to be alone forever.” While he went on to live a happy childhood despite this isolated experience, Usborne decided to revisit his fear of being alone and unheard in an evocative photo series titled The Silence of Dogs in Cars. Having a deep affinity for animals, he recreates the sentiment of abandonment that affects everyone, people and animals alike.

[See the photos at Design You Trust]

These photo-taking, model-making obsessives are documenting the state’s vintage signs before they vanish.

[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]