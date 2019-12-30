Was I Wrong To Send My Identical Twin To My In-Laws' Christmas Party To Prove A Point, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Set Boundaries With A Man At Church Who Interrupts My Prayers To Hug Me?

There is an elderly man who attends daily Mass at my church. He insists on hugging many of the women after Mass as they leave the church. He is a nice man, and I don't think he's up to anything creepy. I think he's probably a throwback to the '70s when "hugging" was a big thing in churches in particular. I, on the other hand, do not like hugging people I hardly know… I have told this man politely but in no uncertain terms, "I am not a hugger." I have put out my hand to shake his hand before he can go in for the hug, but he insists on brushing my hand aside and hugging me anyway. It's as if he thinks he's going to "cure" me of whatever he thinks is my problem. This has been an ongoing problem for several years. I have tried staying in my pew and praying until he leaves, but he often hovers not far off until I depart. Sometimes he has even come over and interrupted my prayer to solicit that "hug." I am not a mean person. I sometimes just give in and give this man a hug. I am never unkind. Yet I know he takes it personally that I am not eager to greet him with a hug every time I see him… I wind up leaving Mass feeling guilty for having to insist on boundaries with this man.

[Creators]

Annie Lane confirms that this man's behavior is deeply inappropriate and disrespectful. "The next time he moves in for a hug when you've extended your hand for a handshake, don't feel bad backing away and taking all the space you need," she writes. "If he feels embarrassed, that's his own fault." Read the rest of her answer.

Was I A Jerk For Sending My Twin Brother To My In-Laws' Christmas Party To Prove A Point?

I am 31, and have an identical twin brother. For a while I've told my wife that none of her family members notice me or care about anything I do on Christmas Eve but they insist on me attending. She told me that's not true, they genuinely like me and enjoy talking to me. But I know that the only times they've included me I had to basically insert myself into conversations and it feels awkward and unnatural. So I had a wager with my wife. Bring my twin brother Steve instead of me, and see if anyone notices. I purposefully did not prep Steve on anything, he went in completely clueless (he knew why we were doing it and was game. I gave him $20.) As I suspected, Steve confirmed that he wasn't approached all night, nobody could tell he wasn't me, and he admitted he even felt excluded and he could only imagine how I felt. So this morning on Christmas I invited Steve to join (normally he's with my mom and dad every year as he's not married or in a relationship.) they know about him obviously but didn't know about the switcheroo. That was when I revealed that last night "I" was Steve and expressed disappointment that nobody noticed and said this is why I stopped trying, nobody talks to me. My wife drew the line here, she was hoping we would keep this between the two of us as a funny prank. But how can I expect her family to see what jerks they've been if I don't expose it? FWIW Steve was fine.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit diagnose this as a case of "Everyone Sucks Here." "Your in-laws seem like assholes, but publicly shaming them without consulting your wife first was a major dick move," writes one of them. Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Make My Fiancé Understand I Don't Have A Career Plan Because I Always Assumed I'd Marry Rich?

I used to date mainly wealthy, upwardly mobile doctors and lawyers, and planned on spending my life not working, having a few kids and doing charity work, like many of my friends. Then I met my fiance, a government analyst who, although not poor by any means, certainly isn't wealthy. I fell madly in love with him for all the right, non-shallow reasons that I never had before. The problem is that, although I'm overeducated, I work in a dead-end job I despise. I've been halfheartedly trying to get a new one, but I'd never put a lot of time into thinking about a real career before because I'd always assumed I'd never really have one. He is frustrated with me, I'm frustrated with myself, and we keep getting into fights because I'm not applying for a new job but have the gall to complain about this one. Last night we got into another spat, and he snuck out this morning without saying goodbye. He then sent me an email that he'd had a dream I met some rich guy and was much happier, so maybe we should break up. I love him with all of my heart. He makes me a better person, but he won't listen to me right now. Please advise.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax urges the letter writer to fully let go of the idea of marrying rich. "The problem with your original plan wasn't just the obvious moral/emotional bankruptcy of treating people as props in your little life play," she writes. "It's that if it actually had come true, it would have bored you catatonic." Read the rest of her answer.

Should My Sister Forgive Her Mother-In-Law For Flipping Off Our Dad At Her Wedding?

My sister was married recently. At the reception, her new mother-in-law was seen by multiple guests gesturing with her two middle fingers while the father of the bride was giving his toast. It was a very formal event, and it was shocking to see an adult act like this. Our family feels embarrassed and insulted because we hosted the wedding, but our biggest concern is how can the bride move forward? When the groom politely approached his mom about a week after the wedding, she refused to acknowledge it, insisted it was an "inside joke," and then gave him a long list of complaints about our family. (I suppose they were her justifications for her behavior.) She refuses to apologize. I feel she should extend an olive branch and apologize to my sister and our parents, but at the very least make amends with her new daughter-in-law. It upsets me that she doesn't care about building a good relationship with my sister. My sister was brought up to take responsibility for her actions. It's hard for her to move on when her mother-in-law refuses to speak of it. Should she really just act like nothing happened?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren encourages the letter writer to stay out of it. "It's an embarrassment for their family, not yours," she writes. "The woman isn't someone you will be forced to interact with often on an intimate basis." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Mother-In-Law To Let Me Go Upstairs In Her House When My Toddler Is Sleeping Up There?

My mother-in-law is generous and dotes on our 3-year-old son. We live less than an hour away and visit every Sunday. She invites us to spend the night on holidays, but never in the spare room. Instead we sleep on an air mattress downstairs. They let other guests (and our son) stay in the spare room. My mother-in-law has accused me of snooping a few times. I never have. I think she doesn't want me upstairs. My husband defended me from those accusations, and my father-in-law apologized to me on her behalf. She has a hot temper, but she eventually apologized too. But she still makes sure I never go upstairs. If I need something for my son that's in his room, she'll go out of her way to get it for me. I feel resentful at the thought of another New Year's on an air mattress on the floor in the living room. My husband doesn't think it's a big deal, but he doesn't have a good reason for why she does it either.

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery (formerly Daniel Mallory Ortberg) suggests cutting back on the visits and eliminating overnight visits entirely. "Just because your in-laws love your son and you live an hour away don't mean you have to dedicate every single Sunday to seeing them," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Boss To Stop Hiring 'Girls' Who Know Nothing?

Our boss/owner is in a midlife crisis and is ruining his business. His wife used to come in every day so things ran smoothly, and she kept track of things. She slowly got less involved and stopped coming in. The business had been good for about 15 years. Recently, he started hiring incompetent, inexperienced "girls" who don't deserve the jobs. He hired one with a cutesy baby-doll personality but no work experience in the field. He allowed her to hire her 22-year-old girlfriend, who knows nothing about anything. They are darling, of course. I have tried training them, but after months of my correcting both of them, neither cares about learning, and I end up having to redo things. They also need to learn many other things, such as polite communication, manners — far too much to mention. If I could teach it all to them, I wouldn't know where to start. And they don't want to learn anyway. The rest of us here are baby boomers with lots of work experience, common sense and strong work ethics. We need the business to continue to be successful because we need our jobs, but it won't take long for it to run into the ground if he stays dazzled in this life phase. How do we show him the light, short of calling his wife?

[Creators]

Lindsey Novak advises the letter writer to give their boss a PowerPoint presentation about the changes they've seen in the company. "Your secret goal is to alert the owner to the changes you see in his business style and direction, not to humiliate him," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.