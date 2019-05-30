INTERNET PEOPLE ARE MEAN, BUT ALSO FUNNY

NBA Stars Read Vicious And Dumb Tweets About Themselves

"Charles Barkley is so fat, he puts his belt on with a boomerang."
BRING BACK BUBSY

By 1993, Mario and Sonic were lighting up the video game world. With each new game, their stories grew deeper and their worlds began the expansion that would eventually lead to their inevitable convergence a few decades later. Certainly there was room for another friendly character?
OPPOSABLE THUMBS, OPPOSABLE SCHMUMBS

We already know not to try to climb trees to escape black bears, but apparently climbing a vertical rock wall (you can do that, right?) won't help you either.
UNITED AUTHORS OF BENNINGTON

Fall, 1982. A new freshman class arrives at arty, louche, and expensive Bennington College. Among the druggies, rebels, heirs, and posers: future Gen X literary stars Donna Tartt, Bret Easton Ellis, and Jonathan Lethem. What happened over the next four years would spark scandal, myth, and some of the authors' greatest novels.
FILLED WITH TERROR

A woman who spent nearly two years in a room with virtually no contact with the outside world testified this week about why she had no choice but to stay put on the orders of a jealous man who has been accused of running a sex cult.