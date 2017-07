WE WOULDN'T HAVE RECOGNIZED HIM EITHER Guy With McLovin Totem Not Recognizing The Real 'McLovin' Was Right Next To Him Is Both Awesome And Hilarious

Chris Mintz-Plasse, the "McLovin" actor in "Superbad," found a McLovin totem pole at the Electric Forest Festival and decided to stand right next to it to see how the person would react.