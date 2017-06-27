At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2— Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017 digg Save Share Tweet 'nana Blacklist story Blacklist domain HE'S NACHO FRIEND Chris Christie Doesn't Care, Gets In Cubs Fan's Face 0 diggs Twitter News Politics Sports Funny Video A Cubs fan got a little cheeky with a nacho-wielding Christie, and Christie decided to get nearly cheek-to-cheek with him. Via @BennyHutch