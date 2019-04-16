This Woman Has A Very Specific Secret Talent

He quotes scripture and Ronald Reagan. He calls young people "snowflakes." But for a growing swath of millennials — a generation we're told is too fragile, too godless, too politically correct — his word is gospel.
Photographer Toby Binder has been documenting the lives of Belfast's youth ever since Brexit began to unravel. By embedding himself on either side of historic dividing lines, he found that these teens have more in common than they might realize.
There are no spontaneous romantic trips abroad if you have a Kenyan passport. No whisking away to France for that perfect Parisian engagement, no eat-pray-love self-discovery in India on a moment's notice.