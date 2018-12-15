Man Hears A Voice Coming From His Nest Cam, Ends Up Being A White Hat Hacker Who Can See Into His Home

In 2018, we were treated to two films about historical monarchs that also featured prominent scenes of queer lovemaking. I'd assumed that these bygone periods were far more rigid and puritanical than our sexually fluid modern era. But these films had me questioning my assumptions.
Coyote Peterson made himself into one of YouTube’s biggest stars by subjecting himself to the most painful stings in the world. Now he's making the move to cable TV and he wants to quit getting bitten.
Slavery is thriving in Libya, where thousands of black Africans hoping to get to Europe instead find themselves bought and sold, forced to work for nothing, and facing torture at the hands of their owners.