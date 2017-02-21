Technology
KGI: OLED iPhone 8 to feature ‘revolutionary’ 3D-sensing front camera, detect depth for games and facial recognition
Apple seen switching to glass-film touch tech this year for Apple Watch Series 3
For the next Apple Watch, Apple is likely to switch from touch-on-lens technology to a glass-film option, in the process changing up suppliers for its touch technology, a report claimed on Tuesday.
BMW and Mobileye to crowdsource real-time data for self-driving from 2018
BMW and Mobileye are working together, with the automaker employing Mobileye's Road Experience Management (REM) software in its vehicles from 2018 onward. The..
Apple Patents Avatar Creation App That Can Place Digital Versions of You in Messages and FaceTime
Apple today has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office regarding an "avatar editing environment," which is...
Investors bet on Israel tech stock windfall under Trump
Investors are betting heavily that Israeli defense and cyber-security firms will reap a windfall from President Donald Trump's big U.S. spending plans, although likely benefits for the wider economy remain like the man himself - hard to predict.
Kubernetes on Microsoft’s Azure Container Service is now generally available
Kubernetes, the Google-incubated open source container orchestration system, is quickly becoming the de facto standard for managing large container..
The owner of Burger King is buying Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International is a Canadian multinational that was formed when Burger King merged with the Canadian donut shop Tim Hortons in 2014.
Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 is going to feature a major upgrade to the front camera, according to Apple analyst KGI Ming-Chi Kuo. A report published today says that the OLED iPhone will include…
FBI urged to reveal how much it cost to unlock the San Bernardino iPhone
Associated Press, Vice Media and Gannett have asked US court to force the FBI to reveal how much it cost to unlock the iPhone from the San Bernardino case.
Samsung's Brand Reputation In the US Took a Hit After Galaxy Note 7 Fiasco
Samsung’s bottom line may have recovered from the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco last year, but the company’s reputation seems to have taken a major hit in the United States. The annual survey of Reputation Quotient Ratings from Harris Poll sawaaa
Verizon has reportedly cut Yahoo's price by up to $350 million
Verizon agreed to buy Yahoo's ailing internet business last year for $4.8 billion.
BUT ARE WE LIVING IN A SIMULATION?
New Evidence For The Strange Idea That The Universe Is A Hologram
On the human scale a holographic universe would be indistinguishable from the reality we expect, but on a cosmic scale there could be subtle differences we might be able to detect.
Meitu’s new phone includes a dual pixel front camera and AI-powered beautification
Selfie app and phone company Meitu has unveiled its latest smartphone, which doubles down its focus on selfie cameras and beautification. Meitu went public..
Doomfist May Be Overwatch’s Next Character
There has been much speculation lately that Doomfist could be Overwatch’s next character. That is because of references that have been spotted in the game,
Moto G5 leak points to gesture-capable fingerprint scanner
Motorola is expected to unveil its two new mid-range smartphones, the Moto G5 and the Moto G5 Plus at MWC 2017 in less than a week. While an accidental leak by
Apple says European Commission ‘overstepped powers’ in Irish tax ruling
Apple has alleged that the European Commission made “fundamental errors” when it made its tax ruling.
YouTube is cutting those annoying 30-second ads next year
Just nine more months of hell to endure.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 spotted at Taiwan’s NCC
In just a matter of days, Samsung will be unveiling its Galaxy Tab S3 at MWC 2017. The tablet is pretty much no longer a secret, with leaks, even a user manual,
Samsung will reportedly sell 'refurbished' Galaxy Note 7s
Packing a smaller battery, unsold Galaxy Note 7s could head to India and Vietnam.
Grab your unique Nintendo User ID before it's too late
With its new Switch console just days away from its launch, Nintendo has introduced yet another ID system to add to its confounding system. Get yours now.
Amazon's new Alexa-powered Fire TV stick lands in the UK
The new Fire TV Stick with Alexa is finally (finally!) making its way to the UK.
