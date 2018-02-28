Trump Lashes Out At Jeff Sessions Again, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, February 28th — Year 2, Day 38

Trump Criticizes Attorney General Jeff Sessions On Twitter

President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to publically criticize Attorney Jeff Sessions once again. On Tuesday, Sessions told reporters that the inspector general would investigate the FBI's handling of surveillance applications in the wake of a memo drafted by Republicans alleging that the wiretapping of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was approved based on misleading information. Trump criticized Sessions' decision to hand off the issue.

Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

Hope Hicks Testified That She Tells Lies For Trump

On Tuesday, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks told members of the House investigating Russian election interference that she tells white lies for President Trump as part of her job, but has not told falsehoods about anything pertaining to the Russia investigation. Hicks gave eight hours of closed-door testimony to the group, according to The New York Times.

Ben Carson To Drop Six Figures On HUD Office Furniture While Facing

The Department of Housing and Urban Development will spend $165,000 on new furniture for its office in addition to a $31,000 on a dining set for Ben Carson despite a proposal to cut the office's budget by $6.8 billion, according to The Guardian. The spending first came to light when a HUD employee complained that she was demoted after refusing to spend over a $5,000 spending limit for the furniture.

Jared Kushner's Security Clearance Downgraded

The Washington Post reports that Jared Kushner's security clearance was downgraded last week amid fears that his previous business practices opened him to manipulation. Talking to multiple international officials, The Post learned that at least four countries have explored ways to manipulate Kushner through his business ties.

Additionally, four Commerce Department appointees were fired Tuesday after they failed to meet the standards required to receive a basic security clearance.