What To Know About The Rob Porter Domestic Abuse Scandal Rocking The White House

Rob Porter has been accused by both of his ex-wives of abuse.

What started as tabloid gossip about a relationship between White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and outgoing top aide Rob Porter, whose job included controlling the flow of papers and information to the President, has spiraled into a political firestorm that includes accusations of domestic abuse and a Pennsylvania Avenue cover-up. Here's what you need to know.

Porter Was First Accused Of Domestic Abuse By His Ex-Wives In The Daily Mail

On Tuesday evening, following a previous report on the relationship between Hicks and Porter, British tabloid The Daily Mail published a piece documenting allegations of domestic abuse against him. Both of Porter's ex-wives, Jennifer Willoughby and Colbie Holderness, told The Mail that Porter was physically, verbally and emotionally abusive.

Willoughby, Porter's second wife, told The Mail that he "dragged me by my shoulders out fo the shower to yell," called her a "fucking bitch" on their honeymoon in 2009, and mentally abused her:

"Over the course of the years of our marriage, I can think of several times where I was collapsing on the ground in tears and saying, 'just leave me alone, just stop' because the anger and the insults were too much.

"[He would say] that I was worthless, that I was a liar. This is not one instance, these are things that he might have said in a rage. That I always got my way, that I was selfish, that I didn't care about him, about his needs. Any version of those types of statements, heard enough times, with enough force behind them are devastating."

After the couple's separation, Porter allegedly violated the separation agreement, coming to Willoughby's apartment and punching a glass door. Following the incident, Willoughby got a protective order (pictured here) against Porter.

Willoughby wrote about her experiences with Porter in a blog post in April 2017.

Later, The Intercept And The Mail Published More Detailed And Disturbing Accounts Of Physical Abuse

On Wednesday, The Intercept published a more detailed account from Porter's first wife Colbie Holderness. Holderness told The Intercept that on their honeymoon in the Canary Islands in 2003, "He threw me down on the bed and punched me in the face." Holderness also shared multiple photos of herself with a black eye that followed the alleged incident. She says the incident was not the first time Porter had abused her:

He would get angry and throw me down on a soft surface — to his credit, it was always a soft surface like a couch or a bed — and he would lay on top of me shaking me, or rubbing an elbow or a knee into me. He graduated to choking me, not ever hard enough to make me pass out, or frankly to leave marks, but it was frightening and dehumanizing.



She told The Daily Mail in another article that "He was angry because we weren't having sex when he wanted to have sex and he kicked me."

Senior White House aide Rob Porter physically assaulted two ex-wives, they tell @theintercept. Full story to come in the morning.



The FBI And The White House Reportedly Knew

The shocking allegations aren't new to the White House, according to multiple sources. The Intercept reports that Holderness provided her account and photos to the FBI while they were conducting a background check on Porter last year.

Politico reports that the FBI investigation resulted in Porter's inability to receive a security clearance in November, which prevented him from getting a promotion to Chief of Staff John Kelly's top deputy.

According to two White House officials, Porter told White House staff that the allegations were made up, says The New York Times.

The Daily Beast reports, however, Chief Of Staff John Kelly personally asked Porter not to quit.

Even After The Reports, The White House Defended Porter

Despite reportedly knowing about the allegations previously, the White House chose to back Porter after the first allegations came out.

For the initial Daily Mail article, Chief Of Staff John Kelly gave Porter enthusiastic backing, saying "Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor, and I can't say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him."



Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "I have worked directly with Rob Porter nearly every day for the last year and the person I know is someone of the highest integrity and exemplary character."



After the photos surfaced, Porter denied the allegations, calling them "outrageous" and "false."

Late Wednesday, Chief of Staff Kelly amended his comments, saying he "was shocked by the new allegations," despite reports that he knew about the allegations in November. He went on to say "There is no place for domestic violence in our society."

At the daily press conference, the press secretary told reporters that Porter would resign, but that "he has been an effective in his role as staff secretary," and that "The president and chief of staff have full confidence and trust in his abilities and his performance." She read Porter's full statement following her own.v



Porter Is Reportedly Dating Hope Hicks Who May Have Played A Part In The White House's Defense Of Porter

It has now been reported by multiple outlets that Porter and Hicks are dating. CBS reports that Hicks played an integral part in crafting Kelly and Sanders' response to the allegations of abuse, raising questions about Hicks' motivations and objectivity in the matter.