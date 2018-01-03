Steve Bannon Calls Trump Hotel Meeting With Russians 'Treasonous,' And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, January 3rd, Day 348.

Steve Bannon Says Donald Trump Jr. Will Crack 'Like An Egg' Under The Russia Investigation

Steve Bannon, who ran the Trump campaign for three months and later advised the president, told author Michael Wolff that the meeting that Donald Trump Jr. took with Russians at the Trump Hotel was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic," according to The Guardian, who has reportedly previewed Wolff's new book. Wolff's new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, is reportedly based on over 200 interviews with Trump's inner circle and will reveal wide discontent with the Trump administration.

Trump Taunts Kim Jong Un With 'Nuclear Button'

Tuesday evening, President Trump combined two of his favorite things: size comparison and threatening North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. In a tweet, the president responded to a previous threat from Kim Jong Un by comparing the size of his nuclear button:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

During a new year's speech, Kim Jong Un threatened the rest of the world with his own nuclear button, warning that North Korea had achieved full nuclear capability. In the same speech, the North Korean leader said he was willing to send a delegation to the Olympics in South Korea, opening communication with South Korea through a hotline for the first time in years.

Trump Threatens To Cut Aid To Palestinians

President Trump took another controversial step, Tuesday night, in supporting Israel in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. In a tweet, Trump suggested pulling aid given to the Palestinians, who he claims are being uncooperative in peace talks.

It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

...peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

The statements aggravate the already heightened tensions in the region created by Trump when he announced that the US would officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

FEMA Changes Church Rule, Allowing Repair Fund To Funnel Into Religious Institutions

FEMA is changing its rules to allow disaster repair funds to go to religious non-profits despite multiple lawsuits currently questioning the policy, according to Politico. Last September, President Trump tweeted that churches were being treated unfairly by FEMA, since other non-profits can benefit from FEMA recovery funding. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Anti-Defamation League have called the policy a violation of the separation between church and state.