Trump Threatens To Cut Aid To Palestine Amid Rising Tensions

In a pair of tweets published Tuesday evening, President Trump suggested that the United States stop providing aid to Palestine.

It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

...peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

In 2016, the US gave nearly $712 million of aid to Palestinians, according to The Times of Israel.

The tweets stoke already heightened tensions between the US and Palestinians when President Trump announced in December that the US would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The move drew outrage among Palestinians and most of the global community that considers East Jerusalem an occupied territory of the Palestinean state.

On December 21st, The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn the decision.

The move had an immediate effect on US-Palestinean relations, with Palestine temporarily withdrawing its US envoy, and saying it would "no longer accept" a peace deal from Trump, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel has reacted in the opposite fashion, celebrating the decision and promising to name the train station next to the Western Wall after Trump.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump promised to move the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, while also promising to broker "the ultimate deal" in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Trump notably asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "hold back" on the construction of settlements in the West Bank during a press conference in February, signaling hope for those seeking a two-state solution.