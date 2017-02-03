Trump Tells Israel Settlements Might Not Help Create Peace, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days. Updates will appear at the top.



Friday, February 3nd, 2017. Day 15.

+ Two Top Republicans Indicate They're Willing To Work With Obamacare The Washington Post

+ Trump To Order Review Of Major Financial Regulation Dodd-Frank Bloomberg

+ The White House Nixed A Holocaust Statement That Explicitly Included The Names Of Jews Politico

+ Trump Team Tells Israel Settlements 'May Not Be Helpful' In Achieving Peace The Washington Post

+ Melania Trump's Lawsuit Against The Daily Mail Dismissed In Court The Guardian

+ Conway Defends Travel Ban With 'Massacre' That Never Happened USA Today

+ Publications Cancel White House Correspondents Dinner Parties Axios

+ UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Slams Russia Over Ukraine CNN





What you need to know about the Cassidy-Collins Obamacare 'Alternative' Bill

