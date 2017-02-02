Leaked Draft Of Trump Order Shows Plans To Legalize LGBT Discrimination, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days. Updates will appear at the top.

Thursday, February 2nd, 2017. Day 14.

+ Nancy Pelosi Calls Steve Bannon A 'White Supremacist' The Hill

+ Treasury Department Loosens Sanctions On Russian Intelligence Reuters

+ Trump Administration To Refocus 'Violent Extremism' Program Exclusively On Islamic Extremism Reuters

+ Republicans Suspend Rules To Advance EPA Nominee The Hill

+ Trump Disses Arnold Schwarzenegger At National Prayer Breakfast, Schwarzenegger Responds Digg

-- Watch The Full Speech Here Digg

+ Leaked Draft Of Religious Freedom Order Shows Sweeping Plans To Step On LGBT Rights The Nation

+ Trump Told The Mexican President To That He's Ready To Use Troops To Control The Country's 'Bad Hombres' AP

+ Trump Threatens To Cut UC Berkeley Funding Over Cancelled Milo Speech New York Daily News

+ Federal Employees Flock To Encrypted Messaging To Discuss Dissent Politico

+ In Tense Conversation, Trump Told Australian PM That Deal Accepting Refugees Was 'Dumb' Before Abruptly Hanging Up The Washington Post

-- John McCain Calls Australian Ambassador To Re-emphasize Relationship The Hill

+ Trump Team Building Wall Of Aides Between Top White House Officials And NSC Politico

+ Trump's Doctor Says He Takes A Hair Growth Drug And Baby Aspirin The New York Times









Here's what happened on Wednesday.

