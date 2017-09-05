Betsy DeVos Expected To Make Major Announcement On Obama-Era Campus Rape Reforms, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Tuesday, September 5th. Day 229.

Betsy DeVos Expected To Make Major Title IX Announcement

Adding to an already tense campus climate around America, education secretary Betsy DeVos is planning to make a major announcement concerning Title IX (the law that is meant to protect gender equality on campuses) on Thursday. BuzzFeed news reports that insiders expect the announcement to pertain to President Obama's directives on campus rape, which have focused scrutiny on the topic around campuses in recent years, and directed reform.

Trump Ends DACA Program — Wants Comprehensive Reform Bill

Early on Tuesday, Jeff Sessions announced that President Trump will end the DACA program that has protected undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children. New applications will stop being accepted, with the program officially ending in six months. Trump tweeted his decision before Sessions' speech.

Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

During the White House press briefing today, press secretary Sanders told reporters that Trump is looking to sign a comprehensive reform bill, not a straightforward replacement of DACA: "we can't just have one tweak to the immigration system, we need really big fixes."

Trump Agrees To Increased Weapons Sales To South Korea

In the face of increasing threats by North Korea, President Trump has agreed to billions more in weapons sales to South Korea, according to Bloomberg. Additionally, UN representative Nikki Haley urged the UN Monday to impose more sanctions on the country, saying North Korea was "begging for war." In particular, the Trump Administration is attempting to convince China to impose fuel sanctions on the dictatorship.

Special Investigator Fights Congressional Committees For Intelligence

Special investigator Robert Mueller is facing new challenges in his investigation of the Trump campaign's interactions with Russia. CNN reports that Mueller has struggled to obtain the transcript of Congress' closed-door interview with former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, with Manafort's attorneys claiming Mueller isn't authorized to access the transcript. The battle shows what will likely become a more frequent struggle as different investigations into the Trump campaign's interactions with Russia proceed.



Departure Of Top Trump Aide Rattles White House

President Trump's former bodyguard and aide Keith Schiller is departing Trump's side after working with him for two decades. Schiller is leaving to pursue private security, which will be far more lucrative and less time-consuming than his current public position. Trump, who reportedly has a deep trust in Schiller and considers him a close friend, was reportedly "crushed" by the decision. Schiller performed a myriad of duties for Trump in the White House, serving as a gatekeeper, protecter, and "wing man" — even personally delivering the news of James Comey's firing to the FBI.



