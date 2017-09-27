Trump Deletes Tweets Supporting Losing Senate Candidate, And Other Trump News From Today

​​Wednesday, September 27th. Day 251.

Trump Deletes Tweets Supporting Losing Alabama Primary Candidate

Tuesday evening, President Trump's chosen candidate in Alabama's Republican Senate primary Luther Strange lost to religious zealot and twice-ousted state supreme court justice Roy Moore. Despite campaigning for Strange, Trump immediately deleted all tweets supporting Strange, and then fired off two congratulating Moore. After another failed attempt to repeal Obamacare, Trump is surely trying to curry favor wherever he can get it.

Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Spoke to Roy Moore of Alabama last night for the first time. Sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race. He will help to #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Trump Administration Refuses To Issue Shipping Waiver For Puerto Rico Relief

Reuters reports that the Trump Administration has denied a request from Puerto Rico to temporarily waive the Jones Act, which say that shipping between US coasts may only be conducted with US vessels. The Department of Homeland Security argued that the US has sufficient vessel capacity, and that the real problem will be the condition of Puerto Rico's ports.

Construction Begins On Wall Prototypes In San Diego

Companies chosen to build border wall prototypes by Customs and Border Protection have started construction in San Diego, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. Eight different choices will be built in a highly secured area, where security has prepared for protesters. Companies are supposed to finish construction in 30 days.