Health Secretary Has Flown On Private Jets 24 Times Using Taxpayer Money, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, September 22nd. Day 246.

Health Secretary Has Used Taxpayer Money To Fly Private At Least 24 Times

Health and Human Services Services Secretary Tom Price has flown on private jets paid for by taxpayers at least 24 times during his tenure, according to Politico. The report comes after Politico discovered a series of five flights that Price took last week. In total, Price's private travel expenses have cost taxpayers over $300,000.

Trump Says North Korean Leader Will Be 'Tested Like Never Before'

Somehow, tensions have continued to escalate to new heights between North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and President Donald Trump. After imposing new sanctions on Kim yesterday, the North Korean leader called Trump a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard" that will "pay dearly for his speech" at the UN, The Washington Post Reports.

Friday morning, Trump retaliated with a tweet:

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

Steve Bannon Met Secretly With Top Communist Official In China

The Financial Times reports that ousted White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon met with the second highest Communist Party official in China, Wang Qishan, last week after giving a speech on US relations with China. Wang reportedly contacted Bannon, and asked about economic nationalism and populist movements, two things Bannon and many Trumpites champion, according to South China Morning Post.