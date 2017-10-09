Trump And Pence Orchestrate NFL Walkout, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, October 9th. Day 263.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel. ​

Trump And Pence Orchestrate NFL Walkout

Vice President walked out of an NFL game Sunday after reportedly being ordered by President Trump to do so if any players took a knee during the National Anthem — a widely expected protest after weeks of similar ones. The event was carefully documented by Trump and Pence over Twitter, and a reporter was told that Pence may leave early before the game, according to The New York Times.

Trump Issues Hard-Line Immigration Demands In Exchange For DACA Replacement

In a letter to Congress, President Trump asked for hard-line immigration policy changes in exchange for a replacement for the recently-ended DACA program that protected undocumented immigrants brought here as children, according to The Washington Post. Trump wrote that if Republicans were to pass a DACA replacement, Congress would also have to pass funding for Trump's border wall, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors and cuts to sanctuary city funding. Additionally, the White House is walking back previous statements saying that a DACA replacement would offer a path to citizenship for DREAMers.

Feud With Senator Bob Corker Bubbles Over

What used to be a seemingly good relationship between President Trump and Republican Tennessee Senator Bob Corker came to a crashing halt Sunday after Trump tweeted that Corker didn't "have the guts" to re-run, according to The New York Times. Corker retorted that the White House had become an "adult daycare center," to which Trump replied "Corker 'begged' me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said 'NO' and he dropped out[.]" Corker continued to escalate the feud by telling The New York Times that Trump was putting America on the path to "World War 3."

Corker could cause trouble in multiple ways for Trump, by simply being a vote against his promoted legislation, or by stopping up his proposals as chair of the Senate foreign relations committee.