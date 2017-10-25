Diplomatic Talks With North Korea Break Down, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, October 25th. Day 279.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel. ​

Diplomatic Talks With North Korea Break Down Amid Heated Rhetoric

NBC reports that Joseph Yun, a top American diplomat to North Korea, has been warning lawmakers that diplomatic talks have broken down between the US and North Korea after President Trump has continued to use heated rhetoric. An aide tells NBC that talks have completely stalled and that Yun is looking for a "hail Mary," saying that the administration has "handicapped" diplomacy.

Mike Pence Casts Vote Killing Rule Allowing Class-Action Suits Against Banks

Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote in The Senate killing a rule that banned forced arbitration in consumer banking disputes and allowing class-action suits against banks. Earlier this year, that rule allowed for a bevy of class action suits against Wells Fargo after it was revealed that the bank opened millions of unauthorized accounts.

Tax Bill Architect Says Tax Plan May Affect 401(k)s, Bucking Trump Promise

The Washington Post reports that Representative Kevin Brady (R-TX), who is working with President Trump on upcoming tax reform legislation, told a Breakfast crowd "we think in tax reform we can create incentives for people to save more and save sooner." Brady referenced low contributions to retirement accounts and the goal of incentivizing contributions. Last week, it was suggested that the bill may change the 401(k) pre-tax threshold, lowering it to increase revenue and delaying savings for individuals until money is taken out at retirement. Trump tweeted that there will be "no change" to people's 401(k) plans.