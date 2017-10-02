Trump Called Cowboys Coach Four Times About Anthem Protest, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, October 2nd. Day 256.



Trump Called Cowboys Coach Four Times About Anthem Protest

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that President Trump called Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones four times before last Monday's game to implore him and the team not to take a knee. Jones knelt before the national anthem along with his team in protest of the President's calls for kneeling players to be fired.



Trump Signed Directive Designed To Pressure North Korea

The Washington Post reports that early in his administration, President Trump signed a directive designed to put pressure on North Korea. The directive reportedly resulted in a cyber-attack on the country's spy agency that cut off their internet access. The directive also stressed pressuring other countries to cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea.

Trump Milks Reputation Of Instability

Axios reports that President Trump has been ordering negotiators to use his reputation of instability to their advantage. During a conversation with his top trade negotiator, Trump instructed his staff to give other countries the impression that he could pull out of a deal at any moment. Referencing the South Korean trade deal, Trump said "You've got 30 days, and if you don't get concessions then I'm pulling out...You tell them, 'This guy's so crazy he could pull out any minute.'"