Trump Campaign Paid $238,000 To Trump Jr.'s Russia Lawyer, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Monday, October 16th. Day 270.

Trump Campaign Pays $238,000 To Firm Representing Son In Russia Investigation

Bloomberg reports that President Trump's re-election campaign paid Alan S. Futerfas $230,000 in the third quarter. Futerfas is representing President Trump's son in the investigation into the Trump campaigns relationship with Russia election interference. Campaigns are legally allowed to pay for representation as long as it pertains to campaign work.

According to Politico, the campaign raised $11.6 million during the last quarter and spent over $1 million on legal fees.

Jeff Sessions Deploys Hate Crime Lawyer To Help Prosecute Iowa Transgender Murder Case

In an unusual move, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has deployed an experienced hate crime attorney to help prosecute a man accused of murdering a transgender high school student in Iowa, according to The New York Times. It is rare for an Attorney General to deploy top-level prosecutors for local cases. The move seems to run counter to Sessions' typical politics, which have been staunchly conservative.

Trump Tangles With Chuck Schumer On Twitter

President Trump started his morning predictably Monday, tweeting insults and jabs at top Democrats. After tweeting that Democrats want to "increase taxes and obstruct," New York Senator Chuck Schumer said President Trump's tax plan relies on "fake math," and would end up hurting the middle class in the end.

Trump retorted by pointing out Schumer's recent switch on the Iran deal, which he opposed under Obama, but has recently come to support as Trump moves against it.

Dem Senator Schumer hated the Iran deal made by President Obama, but now that I am involved, he is OK with it. Tell that to Israel, Chuck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

Trump went on to highlight increases in the stock market, arguing that they're proof that his policies work. Schumer replied that while the stock market has been growing, wages for average Americans have remained flat.



