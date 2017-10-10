Trump Says He'd Beat Secretary Of State At IQ Test, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, October 10th. Day 264.

Amid Tensions With Secretary Of State, Trump Says He'd Beat Him In An IQ Test

In a Forbes interview, President Trump puffed his chest after tensions have risen between him and his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson. After NBC News reported that Tillerson called Trump "a fucking moron," Trump told Forbes, "I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."

Mensa, a group created to organize top IQ-test-scorers, has offered to host the test.

Trump Deepens Feud With Senator Corker, Making Fun Of His Height

The Washington Post reports that President Trump has become increasingly indignant and isolated as his work with the Republican establishment appears to fail.

The primary manifestation of his new reckless attitude is the continuing escalation of his feud with popular and powerful Senator Bob Corker. Tuesday morning, Trump mocked "Liddle' Bob Corker" after The New York Times published an interview with him.

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

The President reportedly considered Corker for Secretary of State during his transition but told colleagues he was too short for the job.

EPA Chief Suggests End To Wind And Solar Credits

After announcing the end of Obama's Clean Power Plan, EPA chief Scott Pruitt told the Kentucky Farm Bureau that he would consider eliminating wind and solar credits that promote the use of renewable energy sources. Pruitt told the crowd that he'd let the market choose what energy sources we should be using: "I'd let them stand on their own and compete against coal and natural gas and other sources, and let utilities make real-time market decisions on those types of things."





