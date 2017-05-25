Former Trump Campaign Chief Suggested Ukraine Investigation As Distraction From Russia Probe, And Other Trump News From Today

​​Thursday, May 25th. Day 125.

Top Stories

Manafort Advised Trump On Russia Scandal: Former campaign chief Paul Manafort, who was forced to resign after scrutiny of his connections to the Kremlin and is now a focal point of the investigation into Trump's connection to Russia, reportedly advised Trump on the growing Russia scandal. A source tells Politico that Manafort called Trump to tell him that much of what was in a leaked dossier that supposedly outlined Russia's connections to Manafort was false. More explosively, Manafort reportedly suggested launching a counter-investigation into what he believed were Ukrainian efforts to influence the election in Hillary Clinton's favor.

Sessions Didn't Disclose Russian Meetings In Security Clearance App: When applying for his security clearance, Jeff Sessions did not include the same two meetings with Russian officials that he also omitted from his Senate confirmation hearing. The Justice Department reportedly told CNN that they were instructed to leave off meetings that were part of official Senate business, but a legal expert tells CNN that the meetings should have been included. The omission could spell trouble — Jared Kushner has had to backtrack to address similar omissions.

Russians Discusses Influencing Flynn And Manafort Last Summer: Wednesday evening the New York Times reported that American spies had collected intelligence last summer that Russian officials were discussing how to influence Trump aides, Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort, who had connections to Russia. The revelation adds to speculation swirling around Flynn's and the Trump campaign's connections to Russia.

